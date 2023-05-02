Her daughter told about the soldier Lyudmila Usenko, who died in Azovstal

Lyudmila Usenko, a member of the National Guard of Military Unit 3011, has been at Azovstal in Mariupol since February 8, together with her brothers and sisters, defending Ukraine with weapons in her hands. But in three months, the connection with the woman completely disappeared. The last time her daughter spoke to Ludmila was on May 8 last year, again asking if she had eaten anything today. And then there were long months of obscurity, the belief that my mother was alive, perhaps in captivity. And a lot of appeals to the GUR, the National Bureau for Prisoners of War (NIB), the Red Cross, the Security Service of Ukraine and all interested parties with a request to help in the search. Later it became known that 47-year-old staff sergeant Lyudmila Usenko died in one of the bunkers when it was fired upon by the occupiers. Only on March 9, 2023, relatives and friends were able to bury her with honors in Kryvyi Rih. Her only daughter, Olena Bludova, did not move away from her mother’s coffin, who faced a lot of trials. A few years ago, her military serviceman father died of an incurable disease, now the war has taken another dearest person…

“Mom and dad performed combat missions during the anti-terrorist operation”

— Mother was born in the Kyiv region in a large family. She is a seamstress, saleswoman, telecommunications technician by profession, has a bachelor’s degree in automation and computer-integrated technologies, – told “FAKTAM” daughter of the heroine Olena Bludova. — Her military career began in 1993, when she entered the service of the Main Directorate of Internal Troops. She met my father Serhiy there. This is how their feelings were born.

Mom always recalled their love story with a smile. She told me that she worked in the communications department, and my father was a driver at the office. Both of my parents moved to serve in Kryvyi Rih, they were transferred to military unit 3011, which currently belongs to the National Guard. I was born to them in 1997. To Batkivskyi happiness knew no bounds.

— What was your childhood like and what do you remember about your father and mother?

– My parents worked a lot, we lived with my father’s parents. When there was an opportunity, they always took me shopping. I have vivid memories of my mother since childhood. She and my father and grandmother attended my dance lessons and supported me. And when my mother took me to get my teeth treated, she bought goodies afterwards. She loved to cook, everything turned out so delicious! Dad often gave her all kinds of devices for the kitchen, one of the last ones was a multicooker. I often remember her crown charlotte, the smell of cinnamon throughout the apartment, and then we all sat at the table together with cups of coffee or tea, talking about everything in the world. And my mother liked to take care of flowers. She liked the red roses her father brought her the most.

Staff sergeant Lyudmila Usenko was buried on March 9, 2023 with military honors. Photo by krivbass city

— The war is a terrible page for every Ukrainian, and it has taken away the very relatives from you. Tell us about your parents’ service and what exactly did your mother do after February 24, 2022?

— Dad defended the independence of Ukraine since the time of the Revolution of Dignity. After that, since 2014, he performed combat missions during the anti-terrorist operation in the east. Dad had the rank of lieutenant colonel, he was respected by his peers and always listened to. We were very worried about him, especially my mother. And already in 2016, my mother went on her first business trip to the war zone. You know, my parents never said how difficult it was for them there, in what conditions they were on rotation, protecting me…

Of course, the experience in the battles affected my dad’s health. In 2018, upon his retirement, he fell seriously ill, was diagnosed with mesothelioma of the lung pleura, and was given a poor prognosis. As I remember now, how mom and dad were always there, how she worried, how she looked for doctors and hospitals. We all believed in a miracle. But it did not happen. In 2020, the father died, and this loss was especially difficult for the mother, because they were an example of an ideal couple, where respect, love, and mutual support reigned.

“Mom and dad were an example of an ideal couple where respect, love, and mutual support prevailed,” says Olena

“She never said how difficult it was for her mentally or physically”

— After the death of my father, my mother continued her service, – Olena continues. — On February 8, 2022, together with other brothers and sisters, she went on another rotation to Mariupol. At that time, there was already talk that a full-scale war was inevitable. Mom claimed that before retiring, she should visit the east, and if there was an aggravation, she would protect her family in battles with the invaders.

When the full-scale war began, we kept in touch until April, then he disappeared for a month. I remember my mother’s voice as she said that they were being shelled and every day could be their last. It seemed that my heart would just fly out of my chest from worrying about her. After all, I didn’t know how to help her, I stopped eating and sleeping normally, I lived from call to call. At the end of April, my mother contacted me and informed me that she was at Azovstal. She told me that she eats once a day, there is almost no water, she bathed with her siblings once a week…

My mother had contact with me until May 8. She never said how difficult it was for her, mentally or physically. We waited together for them to be taken out of the bunkers, I promised her that when she got out, we would all be together, she really wanted me to give birth to a grandson and was really waiting for him. Also, mother urged to protect yourself, grandmother, never give up and always stay strong. But on May 8, the connection with her was interrupted for the second time and forever…

In a panic, I started calling the NIB on number 1648, returned to the police, where I handed over the DNA. The NIB reported that the mother is in captivity, that there is such a surname. And I started searching. I spent whole days on social networks, looking at photos, searching among the prisoners and the dead. But to no avail. I found the addresses of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Red Cross, the Commissioner for Prisoners, the State Administration of Ukraine, as well as representatives of the mass media, where I gave interviews. I wrote to our soldiers who got out of captivity. I went to Kyiv, but I heard one thing from the authorities – she is in captivity. In Kryvyi Rih, I repeatedly participated in rallies regarding our prisoners from military unit 3011, where I spoke about my mother. I am grateful to my husband and his parents, as well as to the people who helped to find my mother, for the entire search.

Lyudmila Usenko was buried next to her beloved husband. Photo by krivbass city

– How did you manage to find her?

— On the eve of March 8, they called me and informed me that there was a match based on DNA and it was definitely her. Unfortunately, I heard the terrible details, how she was burned in the bunker, what remained of the bones… It was a shock for me, because I believed until the last that I would find my mother alive.

We buried her on March 9. She rests next to her beloved husband. We had a British cat named Misha. Mom loved him very much, and after dad’s death, he was a little bundle of energy for her. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the war, he waited for her in the corridor, hardly ate and died at the beginning of March 2022… Now I really miss my parents. I believe they are finally together in heaven and are now my guardian angels.

