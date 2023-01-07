He showed up at her door posing as a law enforcement representative and asked her to hand over everything she had in the house at the time, money and jewelry.

“Your son had a serious accident. If he pays the bail he can go free”, the scammer told her but the old woman replied that she had no money or jewels at home and so the scam was unsuccessful.

Yet another scam attempt against a 77-year-old woman. It happened around 12 on Wednesday 4 January, in Faedis. The old woman was first contacted on the phone by a woman.

The scammer explained to her that her son had been involved in a serious car accident, which never actually happened, and that a sum of money had to be paid to get him home.

Shortly afterwards, an accomplice, who pretended to be a representative of the police, knocked on the door of the 77-year-old who, as mentioned, replied that she had nothing at home. The old woman immediately reported the incident to the police, who are carrying out investigations.