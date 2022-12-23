Listen to the audio version of the article

Bills, construction, “expenses”. But also psychologist, culture and furniture. There is also a shower of bonuses in the maneuver for 2023, which is preparing to obtain the green light from the Chamber a few hours before Christmas Eve, after a tormented process. Let’s see what are the main ones.

Bill bonus, Isee threshold extended to 15 thousand euros

Energy is the most important item of the Meloni government’s budget law: it absorbs 21 of the total 35 billion euros of the maneuver. For the light and gas social bonus, i.e. the discount on the bill for families in conditions of physical and economic hardship, a further extension of the ISEE threshold to 15 thousand euros for 2023 is expected for the first quarter of the new year ( which since April had already been raised from 8,265 to 12 thousand euros). For large families, with at least four dependent children, the stake of 20 thousand euros remains. Among the beneficiaries of the discount in the bill there are also the recipients of income or citizenship pension and families with people suffering from physical discomfort: this is the only case in which it will be necessary to submit an application; in the others, the discount will come automatically with the presentation of a single self-declaration and the ISEE 2023 certificate.

Goodbye to the App18, two new bonuses make their debut for young people

Among the controversies, the executive confirmed the farewell to App18, the old 500 euro culture bonus reserved for 18-year-olds for the purchase of books, cinema tickets, concerts, theater or dance performances, cultural events. The benefit is split into two new bonuses of 500 euros each, one based on income and one based on merit and cannot be combined: for adults, a “Youth culture card” arrives, reserved for residents of the national territory who they are part of households with ISEE up to 35,000 euros, assigned and usable in the year following that of turning 18, and a “Carta of merit” for those who graduated with a hundred cents.

The psychologist bonus rises to 1,500 euros

The psychologist bonus that was introduced with last year’s Milleproroghe decree becomes permanent. And it more than doubles: it goes from 600 to 1,500 euros, but with a much reduced budget compared to that for the current year. In 2022, the available resources amounted to 25 million euros (and one out of ten applications had been accepted), while the funds allocated for 2023 amounted to 5 million euros and increased to 8 million euros “starting from 2024” . The Isee ceiling of 50 thousand euros to receive the contribution is confirmed and INPS will always draw up the ranking of beneficiaries. The bonus works up to a threshold of 50 euros per session.

For the roof furniture at 8 thousand euros in 2023

The 50% Irpef deduction will remain for the purchase of furniture and large appliances in the event of home renovations. But instead of cutting the spending limit from 10,000 to 5,000 euros, as originally envisaged, for 2023 it will be able to count on a higher threshold, at 8,000 euros (to then drop, subject to further corrections, to 5,000 euros in 2024). It means that the maximum deduction for next year goes from 2,500 euros to 4 thousand euros.