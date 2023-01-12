Home News Here are all the new places in Treviso: whiskey, ramen and vermutteria clubs are opening. Club 27 returns to San Vito
News

by admin
Perhaps the Christmas holidays have never seen such a turnover of public places within the walls.

It just opened its doors the Club 27 which returns to the square in San Vito, where the Wind shop was. Christian D’Amico who had opened it in front of the portal of the San Vito church, to then migrate to Castelfranco, felt nostalgia for the capital, and did not go even far from the previous challenge. D’Amico, also frontman, is always inspired by artists and icons who died prematurely of the Club 27 (years): Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, and the painter Jean Michel Basquiat. With D’Amico his partner Lorenzo Torresan, to the motto of “The boys are back in town”.

And you don’t need to go a long way from San Vito to discover two innovative venues that are about to open their doors.

One is more visible, and it will be the new one “japan fusion” format by Michele Pozzobon, aka Mr. Burici. He sold the Colonnetta to Paolo Lai, in exchange he received the neighbor Mr. Roby (formerly “Tati Vissiai”).

And precisely there, in via Palestro, he opens this new place in his chain that aligns Burici, Etto, Green Kitchen and Mr. Pokè.

The other is more…remote and discreet. You have to enter the Portico Oscuro, then in a brand new door near the back door of the pizzeria “da Fausta”. The sign is explicit “76 Boss Hogg Whisky County”.

A whiskey club, accessible only by members, also this unprecedented format. Priest of this small temple of peat (and not) of the highest level from all over the world Federico Zivillica, who returns to the Cloakroom staff.

It is indeedand Samuel Ambrosi, world champion barman and patron of the Cloakroom under the Monte di Pietà and of the new Vascon cocktail-clynic, who started the club. He was supposed to open in Santo Stefano, but there were technical and plant problems.

And speaking of new formats, the Tocai in Piazzetta dei Lombardi, managed by Mattia Pavan (and which is part of Alberto Gajo’s Rdh financial galaxy) opens “Second Gallery”, the small room on the corner with via Barberia.

It will be dedicated to vermouth, an ancient drink, and to music, to discover the charm of vinyl and record players. The model of this listening bar they are the Japanese “Jazz kissa” where the then forbidden jazz was listened to.

How to read these innovations? New trends attract, and you want to get away from mainstreamor diversify the offer.

right back there, doubles Gustolia, bistro-hostaria in Piazzetta S. Gregorio: Paolo Pellizzato and his wife Eleonora have started the cooking center in Fontane, in via Pastro, which will also serve the restaurant in Piazzetta S. Gregorio, where the partner Gianluca “Lupetto” Granzotto remains.

Finally, the news for the beginning of 2023. Sunday Goffredo Rocchi takes leave of the “Bacaro San Michele” of the alley of the same name. For him there is talk of a couple of months of sabbatical, waiting for new challenges.

On the banks of the Sile, the Ottosensi pub has installed darts. Courses and appeals, a few meters from there, always in via Da Coderta, the first historic Dart club of Treviso was born, in the 80s.

Upcoming too the opening of the Hu Man restaurant, where the Netto pastry shop used to be in S. Leonardo: Michele Hu and the staff will offer noodles, Chinese ravioli and other specialties.A.P.

