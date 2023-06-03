Here are the acts that the Togolese penal code qualifies as “Outrage to good morals” and “Public outrage to decency”

A case has caused a lot of ink and saliva to flow in recent days in the Togolese capital, Lomé. A young man who makes up as a woman on social networks with declarations and exhibitions showing his life as a homosexual was arrested by the police and finally transferred to the civil prison of Lomé. He is accused of the facts of “public contempt of decency and good morals”.Togotopnews, through this article, sheds light on the lantern of opinion on the acts that the Togolese penal code qualifies as “Outrage to good morals and “public indecency”.

Good morals, according to his definition, are the habits, the uses in conformity with the morality, the religion and the culture of a country or a people. “They constitute a set of standards, most often customary, partly formulated in treaties of civility and in the rules of civil and criminal law. They vary according to peoples and times, and constitute one of the objects of study of ethnology and historical sociology”. In fact, this notion essentially concerns privacy and its respect, it is the counterpoint to that of public order. Nowadays, good morals refer mainly to sexualities: pornography, incest, prostitution, pimping, modesty, homosexuality…

“Offence to good morals, public outrage to decency”: what the law says



According to article 392 of the Togolese penal code, “constitutes an outrage against good morals any immodest or unnatural act committed with an individual of his sex. Also constitutes an outrage to good morals, any attack on public morality by words, writings, images, or by any other means.

Article 393 stipulates: “Anyone who commits an offense against good morals is punished by a prison sentence of one (01) to three (3) years and a fine of one million (1,000,000) three million (3,000,000) CFA francs or one of these two penalties”.

In addition, is punishable by “a prison sentence of six months to two years and a fine of five hundred thousand to two million CFA francs or one of these two penalties” any person who:

Publicly exhibits, manufactures or sells for public exhibition objects, images, films, sound or audio visual recordings, contrary to decency;

Distributes or causes to be distributed on the public highway or by post, or door to door or electronically any books, brochures, catalogues, prospectuses, images, films, sound or audiovisual recordings contrary to decency, without the prior consent of recipients;

Disseminates or causes to be publicly disseminated incitement to practices contrary to morality by words, writings or any other means of communication. Children are very protected with regard to contempt of good morals.

Article 396 of the new code specifies: “Anyone who broadcasts audiovisual recordings of a pornographic nature, using any medium whatsoever, for the attention of children, in a place of projection open to the public, is punished with a penalty of two ( 02) to five (5) years of imprisonment”.

With regard to public contempt of decency, it is defined by article 390 as: “the sexual exhibition consisting in publicly causing scandal by scenes or obscene gestures”.

Any person guilty of public contempt of decency, indicates Article 391, “is punished by a prison sentence of six (06) months to two (2) years and a fine of one hundred thousand (100,000 ) to one million (1,000,000) CFA francs or one of these two penalties”.

Atha Assan