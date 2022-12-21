Change at the top of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Civil Liberties and Immigration. He arrives Valerio Valentiprefect of Florence to replace Frances Ferrandino destined for Florence.

Various appointments and movements of prefects decided by the Council of Ministers: the prefect of Trieste Annunziato Vardè becomes Director of the Police Coordination and Planning Office and is replaced by Peter Signoriello arriving from Vicenza where it settles Salvatore Caccamo.

Appointed prefect also Paul Canaparointended to perform the duties of Central Director for General Administration in the Fire Department.

New prefect in Brindisi, where he arrives Michela La Iaconain Pavia Francesca De Carliniin Bergamo Joseph Forlenzain Rimini Rosa Maria Padovanoin Campobasso Michela Lattarulogoes to Alexandria Alessandra Vinciguerrain Pesaro Emanuela Grecoto Imperia Valerius Maximus Romeoin Isernia Franca Tancrediin Biella Silvana D’Agostinoin Nuoro Giancarlo Dionisi.