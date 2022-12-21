Home News Here are the new prefects: Ferrandino in Florence, Valenti at the helm of the Civil Liberties Department of the Interior Ministry
News

Here are the new prefects: Ferrandino in Florence, Valenti at the helm of the Civil Liberties Department of the Interior Ministry

by admin
Here are the new prefects: Ferrandino in Florence, Valenti at the helm of the Civil Liberties Department of the Interior Ministry

Change at the top of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Civil Liberties and Immigration. He arrives Valerio Valentiprefect of Florence to replace Frances Ferrandino destined for Florence.

Various appointments and movements of prefects decided by the Council of Ministers: the prefect of Trieste Annunziato Vardè becomes Director of the Police Coordination and Planning Office and is replaced by Peter Signoriello arriving from Vicenza where it settles Salvatore Caccamo.

Appointed prefect also Paul Canaparointended to perform the duties of Central Director for General Administration in the Fire Department.

New prefect in Brindisi, where he arrives Michela La Iaconain Pavia Francesca De Carliniin Bergamo Joseph Forlenzain Rimini Rosa Maria Padovanoin Campobasso Michela Lattarulogoes to Alexandria Alessandra Vinciguerrain Pesaro Emanuela Grecoto Imperia Valerius Maximus Romeoin Isernia Franca Tancrediin Biella Silvana D’Agostinoin Nuoro Giancarlo Dionisi.

See also  Two Alitalia commanders from Friuli Venezia Giulia for the Pope's trip to Hungary and Slovakia

You may also like

Cars hitting the guardrail on the bypass, traffic...

Ponte nelle Alpi: more safety in viale Cadore...

Gravitational waves, the Einstein project kicks off in...

The Right Approach – Dan Savage

Ivrea, nativity scene display in Santa Marta

Center-right on the news, the advance: Meloni speaks...

Dissolved in acid at 26 for a mistake...

Another “scholar and celebrity” died of illness, including...

Covid, 580 new infections and 4 deaths in...

Cortina d’Ampezzo: the ski bus service for skiers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy