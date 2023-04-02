© Reuters. Metaverse: here are the rules to make it safe



From the creation of value for companies to the improvement of the consumer experience, from gamification to the democratization that the end user can enjoy, the opportunities offered by metaverse adoption are endless. And yet, to fully inhabit the digital ecosystem and make the best possible profit from it, we need to relate to the new Web 3 scenarios with criteria and awareness.

As reported in an interview with Rob Lowe – former managing director of Digital Play at LEGO Ventures – published by McKinsey & Company in October 2022, to build a secure metaverse from which to derive the maximum profit, it is necessary that companies do not forget to keep in mind the fundamental cornerstones. Here you are four points which cannot be neglected to ensure security in the digital ecosystem.

1. Ask yourself how the metaverse fits into corporate strategies

One of the first big pillars to keep in mind is that thethe consumer’s experience within the metaverse must be guided. Although the digital space presents itself as still unexplored terrain and a potential realm of free expression for users, in fact, it is fundamental that companies accompany users across the frontiers of the new Web 3 world. To do this, they will have to develop strategies consistent with those already proposed in their Web 2 spaces, which therefore know how to place themselves in continuity with what was previously pursued.

