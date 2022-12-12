The great cold arrives on the mountains of the Veneto, and also in the plains almost all the cities – for the first time in the season – register minimums below zero. TO cortina d’Ampezzoaccording to Arpav data, a minimum of -12 degrees was recorded, but in the Misurina area, in the Paludetto locality, the thermometer dropped to -30.

Glacial temperature in Asiago, just 1000 meters above sea level, with -22 degrees. A meteorological curiosity is that of the Campoluzzo sinkhole at 1768 meters above sea level in the Vicenza area, where the minimum reached -38 degrees; but these basins in remote areas of the mountain are known for having a particular microclimate, where the cold “concentrates”.

In the seven capitals of the region, only Venice stopped at zero degrees, in the other cities the thermometer recorded -1 in Padua and Rovigo, – 2 in Treviso, – 3 in Verona and Vicenza, -4 in Belluno.