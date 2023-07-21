Home » Here is the date of proclamation of Bac II – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The Minister of Higher Education and Research informs candidates for the second part baccalaureate exam (BAC II) for the June 2023 session that the proclamation of the results, by posting, will take place in the writing centers on Sunday July 23, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

The oral tests will begin on Monday July 24, 2023 from 7.30 a.m.

In addition, the results can be consulted by SMS and/or via the web portal: uri.gouv.tg/bac2023 from Saturday July 22, 2023 from 3 p.m.

To consult by SMS, send: BAC [espace] Table number at 8998 on the TOGOCEL or MOOV network.

For any further information, the general management of the baccalaureate office is at your disposal.

Rachel Doubidji

