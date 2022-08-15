Listen to the audio version of the article

With the Aid Bis decree, the Draghi government, responding to the European Commission, tries to introduce some (real) career for teachers. It is not the first time that an executive has tried to differentiate the salaries of teachers (which today grow only by seniority), but the various attempts in the last 20 years, from Berlinguer to Renzi’s Good School, have all failed. And even now a slice of the current majority (Pd in ​​the lead) gets in the way, and asks for the cancellation of the rule. Other parties (Fi and Iv) robust changes. But let’s see, thanks also to the technical report to the Aid Bis, how the intervention works.

The structural one-off of 5,650 euros

The measure of the Bis Aid decree provides that tenured teachers who have achieved a positive evaluation for three consecutive three-year training courses can accrue the right to an ad personam allowance for an amount equal to 5,650 euros per year gross, which are added to the salary. These are resources equal to a 15% increase in the average salary. These teachers are given the qualification of “expert”. Teachers who access the qualification of “expert teacher” for the first school year, limited to the period September-December, are awarded an amount equal to 4 twelfths of the aforementioned annual allowance of € 5,650. In order to avoid the effects of pension and social security burdens, the technical report explains, for pension and social security purposes the provisions operate with effect on the contributions matured from the effective date of the economic benefit.

Three-year term of office

The qualified expert teacher is required to remain in the school for at least the three years following the achievement of the qualification of “expert”.

When fully operational, a contingent of 32,000 expert teachers

The Aid Bis decree, as explained by Minister Patrizio Bianchi, allows the establishment, when fully operational, a contingent of 32 thousand expert teachers (8 thousand a year from 2032/33 to 2035/36), thus creating, within each institution school, a group of teachers (on average 4 for each school) who can contribute to improving the overall educational offer.

The evaluation and selection criteria

During the first application, pending the contractual update, the following evaluation and selection criteria are applied: average of the score obtained in the three consecutive training cycles for which a positive evaluation was received; in the event of an equal score, the stay as permanent teacher in the school where the evaluation was carried out becomes prevalent and, alternatively, the professional experience gained during the entire career, the academic qualifications held and, where necessary, the marks with which they were obtained.