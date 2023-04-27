here is the first official teaser trailer of the new animated musical from Disney

In the centennial year of the Burbank house, the 62nd animated classic is about to make its debut in cinemas around the world. Here is the first original official teaser trailer of Wish.

While it was recently announced that the latest film Disney-Pixar, Elementalwill be screened as the closing film of the Cannes Film Festival 2023here’s making its online debut on first original official teaser trailer of the 62nd Animated Classic of the Burbank house, which will debut in theaters next November of this year which marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of this legendary Studio.

The film is called Wish, and it’s a new animated musical that promises to win the hearts of viewers young and old. Directing is the Chris Buck of two Frozenassisted by Fawn Veerasunthorn, in her directorial debut after being the story manager of Raya and the last dragon. Screenwriters were together with Jennifer Lee (also executive producer) and Allison Moore.

This is the official plot of Wish:

In Wish, Asha, an intelligent and idealistic girl, makes a wish so powerful that it is granted by a cosmic force: a small ball of boundless energy called Stella. Together, Asha and Stella face a formidable enemy – the ruler of Rosas, Re Magnifico – to save her world, and thus prove that when the will of a brave human is combined with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.

Here is the first official teaser trailer of Wish, which counts in the cast of the original voices names such as those of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk.