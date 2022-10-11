Home News Here is the new Roma stadium: kindergarten, padel courts, museum. A jewel worth 582 million euros
Here is the new Roma stadium: kindergarten, padel courts, museum. A jewel worth 582 million euros

Here is the new Roma stadium: kindergarten, padel courts, museum. A jewel worth 582 million euros

A massive investment. A new effort by the club that brought mister to the capital Mourinho e Paulo Dybala. The new stadium of Roma, the facility that will find space in Pietralata by 2027, the year of the centenary of the club, will cost 582.1 million euros.

The detail – susceptible to variations, given that international tensions threaten to weigh on the price of materials – is written in black and white in the reports accompanying the project presented a week ago by Pietro BerardiCEO of the Giallorossi, at the Mayor’s Capitol Roberto Gualtieri.

