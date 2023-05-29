Here it accumulates on the return journey from the Pentecost vacation

On Whit Monday, the first holidaymakers are making their way back from the south towards Austria. The most patience was needed in Slovenia before Koper. The party tourists are also on their way home.

Getting the right departure time is not insignificant when planning your vacation. At the Start of the Pentecost weekend there were sometimes enormous delays on the southern, Tauern and Karawanken autobahns. The result was block handling and waiting times of more than an hour.

Due to the school-autonomous day on Tuesday in Austria and the Pentecost holidays in Bavaria, the return journey will be divided somewhat. However, waiting times must be expected. A first long traffic jam formed in Slovenia on Monday in front of Koper. Loud Antenna Carinthia you have to reckon with an hour and 20 minutes in the tin column.

The traffic jam was also more than three kilometers long on the A2 between Kranj and Jesenice. At 3.45 p.m. there were still 500 meters to go. On the A1 near Pesnica there are traffic delays in the direction of Austria due to a vehicle breakdown.

Also for them Partytourists in Lignano today is the first day of departure. Traffic on the A 23 is currently being reported from Italy, some of which is tough. For example at Ugovizza or in front of Tarvisio.