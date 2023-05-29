Home » Here it accumulates on the return journey from the Pentecost vacation
News

Here it accumulates on the return journey from the Pentecost vacation

by admin
Here it accumulates on the return journey from the Pentecost vacation

Getting the right departure time is not insignificant when planning your vacation. At the Start of the Pentecost weekend there were sometimes enormous delays on the southern, Tauern and Karawanken autobahns. The result was block handling and waiting times of more than an hour.

Due to the school-autonomous day on Tuesday in Austria and the Pentecost holidays in Bavaria, the return journey will be divided somewhat. However, waiting times must be expected. A first long traffic jam formed in Slovenia on Monday in front of Koper. Loud Antenna Carinthia you have to reckon with an hour and 20 minutes in the tin column.

The traffic jam was also more than three kilometers long on the A2 between Kranj and Jesenice. At 3.45 p.m. there were still 500 meters to go. On the A1 near Pesnica there are traffic delays in the direction of Austria due to a vehicle breakdown.

Also for them Partytourists in Lignano today is the first day of departure. Traffic on the A 23 is currently being reported from Italy, some of which is tough. For example at Ugovizza or in front of Tarvisio.

See also  The era of insecurity: when working becomes begging

You may also like

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

‘Third marriage breakup’ Lee Soo-jin, Jeju swimming pool...

Four people died in a traffic accident in...

Essen: That’s what our editorial team’s readers’ breakfast...

Supposedly about hockey. Why else? | Sport |...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 30,...

Divorce rates higher among couples who lived together...

Microsoft Build 2023: Artificial Intelligence for your development...

Pellegrini tells Fico no a minute after the...

Enrique Bunbury announces his return to Colombia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy