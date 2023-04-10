We meet with Tetiana Ševčuková in the office of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in the wider center of Kyiv. Before Russia launched an all-out war, it was based near the Mariinsky Palace, where the president holds office. Today, due to security measures, it would not be possible.

He explains to us that the problem of corruption does not concern “only” Ukraine, but all post-Soviet countries. Nevertheless, he perceives one fundamental difference between oligarchs in Ukraine and Russia. “While here oligarchs created kings, in Russia the king created oligarchs,” he says.

“The best thing the oligarchs could do for Ukraine is to stop being oligarchs. Fortunately, this is already happening to a large extent.”

Ševčuková mentions that just before February 24, Zelensky also met with oligarchs and asked them for massive investments in defense. “However, he didn’t get the answer he was expecting, and that’s probably why he finally decided that it was no longer relevant to them,” says the analyst.

We are talking:

whether Ukraine’s corruption problems have roots in the Soviet Union;

whether Zelenskyi was a man of the oligarch Kolomoiskyi;

why the oligarchs in Ukraine “suffered significant wounds”;

how Ukraine took two steps forward and one step back in the fight against corruption.

Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been facing total Russian aggression for more than thirteen months. Your government fights for Ukrainians in the international arena and lobbies partners for the intensification of military and humanitarian aid. On the other hand, even the current administration is not 100% immune to missteps, which worries part of the international scene. I suppose it is not easy to navigate in this situation. Are you evaluating whether drawing attention to corruption can paradoxically harm Ukraine at this moment?

We are careful, but I don’t think we need to censor ourselves. We are well aware that corruption is a significant security risk for the entire country and a key strategic instrument of Russian actors. For years, they used it as a tool to prevent our integration into the European Union and NATO.

When Russia launched an all-out war, the fight against corruption became even more important. Currently, we spend more than half of the budget on defense and rely heavily on international partners. Therefore, it is fair for us to know where the money not only of ours, but also of foreign taxpayers goes.

So, if necessary, would you also criticize President Zelensky?

Since last year, we have slightly changed the way we operate.