Here you can buy the tickets for the Junior game in Valledupar

This Saturday, Union Magdalena will receive the Junior from Barranquilla in the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau de Valleduparby date 4 of league II-2023. For vallenatos who want to go to the stadium, the purchase of virtual tickets is already enabled.

According to the page of Taqui, in Western the ticket price will be $50,000; and in the Eastern Tribune it will be $35.000. If you want to purchase your tickets, click on the following link: Buy tickets here

But if you want to buy it in person, starting at 2:00 p.m. this Thursday you can buy the ticket office at the stadium ticket office Armando Master of Valleduparlocated at carrera 18A #20-15, Guatapuri neighborhood.

A CLASSIC IN VALLEDUPAR

On Wednesday night it was made official that the vallenato stage will host the exciting classic of the coast between Unión Magdalena and Júnior. Directors of the banana team, together with the Dimayor and local authorities, agreed to this election, marking Valledupar as the meeting place.

This decision was forged after a meeting in the local security commission of football in Santa Marta, where the Metropolitan Police asked Unión Magdalena to prohibit visiting fans from entering the Sierra Nevada stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

