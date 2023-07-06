Here you can download the new Threads App by Mark Zuckerberg

Ten million users signed up for Threads, Meta’s new social network to compete with Twitter, in just seven hours after its launch, the president of Facebook’s parent company, Mark Zuckerberg, announced Thursday.

Threads, launched Wednesday afternoon in 100 countries and operating for the moment without ads, is the biggest threat so far against Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, already weakened for different reasons.

Let’s do it. Welcome to Threads », wrote Mark Zuckerberg in his account on the new platform, before announcing very early Thursday that « 10 million people signed up in seven hours ».

The president of Meta dedicated himself to responding to new users in the first hours that the platform continued to operate, the launch of which was brought forward from Thursday to Wednesday.

“One thing that is important is the number of world champion MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighters on Threads,” wrote American MMA fighter Jon Jones.

In his first tweet in more than a decade, Zuckerberg posted an image of one spider-man pointing at another, in an apparent reference to the similarity between the two social networks.

Then, back on Threads, he wrote: “It’s going to take some time, but I think there should be a public chat platform with over 1 billion people. Twitter had a chance to do it but it didn’t hit the nail on the head. Hopefully we do.”

In the Apple store it is described as “Instagram’s text-based conversations app”, a presentation that, added to the images, looks similar to Twitter.

“We hope that (Threads) can be an open and welcoming platform for discussion,” Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri wrote. “If that’s what you want too, it’s best to be nice.”

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics we care about today to the ones that will be trending tomorrow,” the app’s description on those stores states.

The release of Threads comes just four months after the first echoes of the project were leaked.

“We are thinking of an independent and decentralized social network to share written messages in real time,” the group said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday.

Threads: A possible setback for Twitter

Meta had not made a formal communication about the launch of the platform, which comes just days after a new Twitter controversy.

On Saturday, the main shareholder, Elon Musk, announced a limit on the number of readings accessible to users that did not sit well with tweeters, developers and advertisers.

The decision is part of a string of changes that the tycoon has implemented and that have been poorly received, such as the new rules for verifying accounts through payment or the dismissal of almost all the staff dedicated to content moderation.

On Monday, Twitter also announced that the TweetDeck extension, very popular among heavy users and businesses, would soon only be accessible through the payment and verification plan.

Meta has chosen not to offer Threads in the European Union until the implications for the company and its products are clarified based on the new Digital Market Regulation (DMA), which came into effect in early May, according to a source familiar with the process. issue.

The DMA seeks to impose specific rules on essential Internet companies, especially Meta, to prevent anti-competitive practices.

However, the Menlo Park (California) group intends, in the long term, to launch Threads in the European Union, on a date yet to be defined, indicated a source close to the subject.

