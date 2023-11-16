Herencia de Timbiquí leads a health brigade for the benefit of its countrymen – news

Important institutions such as the Colombian Air Force will participate in the event.

With the purpose of caring for the health of the inhabitants of Timbiquí, Cauca, affected by the contamination of chemicals present in the water they consume, they will receive different health services, dentistry, optometry, pediatrics, psychiatry, cardiology, urology, orthopedics, dermatology, gynecology, obstetrics and speech therapy.

This day of comprehensive health and well-being will take place on November 18 and 19, 2023, led by the renowned Herencia de Timbiquí group, together with 35 professionals from the Colombian Air Force, for the benefit of the population of Timbiqui, in the department of Cauca. .

In this health brigade, which also has the support of the Timbiquí Mayor’s Office, the National Navy, the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, as well as the Catalina Muñoz Foundation and the Santa Clara de Asís School, it will also be offered to the population. medicines, sweets and snacks, as well as face painting for the delight of the children of this vulnerable area of ​​Cauca.

It should be noted that the Herencia de Timbiquí group, which through its music interprets the various artistic expressions of the folklore of Cauca and other regions of the country, was created in 2000 in Timbiquí, a town in the department of Cauca.

Likewise, this musical ensemble is made up of eleven talented musicians, five of whom are originally from Timbiquí. Their music fuses the traditional sounds of the Colombian Pacific, such as the Chonta marimba, the cununos and the folkloric bass drum, with elements of an orchestra and singers. .

In addition, it has Afro-descendant musicians who set out to rescue and merge empirical musical knowledge from the Colombian Pacific, with influences from contemporary urban music.

On the other hand, in 2023, Herencia de Timbiquí released his seventh album called “Disciplina”, which offers 12 songs that represent some of the most important airs of Pacific folk music, which he recorded with the Orquesta Nueva Filarmonía de Bogotá.

He also recently produced three singles: “Solo”, “I want to marry you” and “Vengo del Pacífico”, songs that pay tribute to the peoples, representative personalities, gastronomy, landscapes, artists, festivities, as well as the most important traditions of the Colombian Pacific. .

In the rhythms of this new album is the basis of the folklore of the Colombian Pacific, fused with Bunde, Reggae, R&B, Funk, in addition to the inevitable currulao, drums, aguabajo and Cuban son, in addition to classical music provided by the Nueva Filarmonía orchestra from Bogotá that make this musical work an anthology.

