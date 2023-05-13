Home » Herencia de Timbiquí will be presented at the Movistar Arena, along with Diego Torres and Alejandro Lerner – news
News

Herencia de Timbiquí will be presented at the Movistar Arena, along with Diego Torres and Alejandro Lerner – news

by admin
Herencia de Timbiquí will be presented at the Movistar Arena, along with Diego Torres and Alejandro Lerner – news

From this group from Cauca, their seventh album “Disciplina” is already on the air, with 12 songs of folk music from the Pacific.

Next Thursday, May 18, the group Herencia de Timbiquí will perform at the emblematic Movistar Arena in Bogotá, within the framework of the Buena Vibra Tour, together with the important artists Diego Torres and Alejandro Lerner, guaranteeing a night full of quality music.

On the other hand, the seventh album of Herencia de Timbiquí called “Disciplina” is already on the air, which comes with 12 songs that represent some of the most important styles of Pacific folk music and was recorded together with the New Philharmonic Orchestra. from Bogota.

Three singles have already been released from this album, “Solo”, “I want to marry you” and “Vengo del Pacífico”, a song that pays tribute to the most important peoples, representative personalities, gastronomy, landscapes, artists, festivities and traditions. of the entire Colombian Pacific region.

In this new album the public will find the basis of Pacific folklore, fused with rhythms such as Bunde, Reggae, R&B, Funk, as well as the inevitable Currulao, Tamboritos, Aguabajo and some Cuban son, as well as classical music provided by the New Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogotá that make this an anthology album.


See also  Police arrest 17-year-old after series of accidents in Dresden

You may also like

Francia Márquez reveals the three proposals of Colombia...

“Dancing Stars”: Strong ratings at the end

Asset sharing from TİP Chairman Erkan Baş: 64...

Two US military vehicles with ammunition collide on...

10 thousand people were examined: Artificial intelligence algorithm...

President Petro convenes a table with various sectors...

Current affairs talk丨Research and development of domestically produced...

3rd league: Duisburg loses at FC Ingolstadt –...

University Championship/Lomé-Golfe Regional Phase: ESA atomizes UCAO-UUT in...

Bolívar: Trans leader who was the victim of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy