Here’s what 12,000-year-old bone flutes discovered in Israel were used for

About 12,000 years ago in northern Israel, humans transformed the bones of small birds into instruments that mimicked the song of certain birds, new research reveals.

The small flutes could have been used to make music, call birds or even communicate over short distances, researchers suggest in an article in Scientific Reports. The authors of the study explain that Paleolithic communities may have used the sound of these objects to communicate, attract prey during hunting or even to make music. An international team of archaeologists and ethnomusicologists led by José Miguel Tejero, researcher at the Seminar of Studies and Research on Prehistory (SERP) of the University of Barcelona and the Palaeogenetic Laboratory of the University of Vienna, and Laurent Davin, of the French National Center for scientific research (CNRS). The objects were discovered at the archaeological site of Eynan (Ain Mallaha) in northern Israel, which dates to the archaeological period or Late Natufian culture and has been excavated by a French-Israeli team since 1955. The archaeological site of Eynan (Ain Mallaha) was inhabited from 12,000 BC to 8,000 BC, around the time humans were undergoing a massive revolution from nomadic hunter-gatherers to more sedentary, semi-settled communities. These seven flutes made from the bones of small waterfowl are the oldest known wind instruments from the Middle East, a new study says. The largest measures just about 63 millimeters or 2.5 inches. The French-Israeli team of archaeologists has uncovered fragments of seven different flutes, dating to around 10,000 BC, which is the largest collection of prehistoric sound-making instruments ever found in the Levant.

Dr. Laurent Davin, a postdoctoral fellow at the Hebrew University, was examining some of the recovered bones when he noticed small holes drilled at regular intervals along some of them. The holes were initially dismissed by experts as normal wear and tear on the delicate bones. However, when Davin examined the bones more closely, he noticed that the holes were at very regular intervals and were clearly made by humans. “One of the flutes was discovered complete, and to the best of our knowledge is the only one in the world in this state of preservation,” Davin said in a press release accompanying the publication of the article. The tools were unearthed from the remains of small stone dwellings at a lakeside site called Eynan-Mallaha. All of the flutes were fashioned from the wing bones of waterfowl that spent the winter months at the lake, notes Laurent Davin. Of the seven flutes found, the largest appears to be intact and is approximately 63 millimeters long. The wing bone of a modern female mallard was used by Davin and his team to create an exact replica of the prehistoric flute. When played, the instrument made high-pitched sounds similar to the calls of the common kestrel and the Eurasian sparrowhawk, raising the possibility that the instruments were used to attract birds. Davin says such flutes may have been worn while hunting. The larger flute was decorated with red ocher and had a worn spot where it could be hung from a string or leather strap. The flute represents an important discovery, it opens a window on a fascinating point of human development, the complexity of society and their ability to create instruments.