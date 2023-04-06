The Antarctic continent, without its 27 million cubic kilometers of water ice, is a harsh land.

Ice covers about 98% of the Antarctic continent, shielding the vast majority of the underlying landmass from view. However, thanks to some amazing techniques of imaging, we are able to gain a deeper understanding of what the continent of Antarctica would look like if it had no ice cover altogether. Making the feat possible is Bedmap2, a map created in 2013 using vast amounts of data on surface elevation, ice thickness and bedrock topography collected by NASA and the British Antarctic Survey from satellites, aircraft and surveys surface. As the map shows, the land area below the Antarctic ice sheet is rugged, covered with mountain ranges, gorges, and the terrain looks very jagged. Surprisingly, part of the bed found under the glacier Byrd in Victoria Land it is located 2,870 meters below sea level, which is the lowest point of the Earth’s continental plates. “Bedmap shows, in unprecedented detail, the bedrock beneath Antarctica’s ice sheets. We previously had a regional overview of the topography, but this new map, thanks to the much higher resolution, shows a complex landscape composed of mountains, hills, and rolling plains, dissected by valleys, and deep gorges.“, ha explained Peter Fretwell, of the British Antarctic Survey. One of the important tools used to collect this data is an ice-penetrating radar known as Multichannel Coherent Radar Depth Soundercapable of determining ice thickness and subglacial topography.

Here’s what Antarctica would look like without the ice cap

Understanding the shape of this subglacial world is important as it affects how ice is distributed and influences how it will melt in the face of rising ocean and air temperatures linked to climate change. “Ice sheets grow from snow and, like honey poured onto a plate, yes spread outward and become thinner from their own weightexplained Sophie Nowicki, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, “The shape of the bed is the most important unknown and affects how the ice can flow“, he added. “You can influence how the honey spreads in your dish, simply by varying how the dish is held.” Bedmap2 data reveals that Antarctica is home to 27 million cubic kilometers of water ice which, if melted, would cause a sea ​​level rise of about 58 meters. While the entire Antarctic ice sheet is not expected to completely melt under current climate projections, it is clear that it is slowly thawing at a shocking rate. The latest estimates suggest that the world‘s oceans are now rising by 4 millimeters each year due to the thawing of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland. This, they believe, is it “worst case scenario” proposed by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). To gain a better understanding of ice thickness and the world beneath Antarctica, scientists are now working on a next-generation map, Bedmap3.