Il Permiano it was a geological era between 299 and 251 million years ago. During this time, the Earth has undergone enormous geological and climatic changes, as well as the evolution of numerous animal species. One of the best-known animal groups of the Permian were the therapsids, primitive lizard-like mammals that dominated terrestrial fauna. Among the most famous therapsids was Dimetrodon, a saber-toothed armored predator about 3 meters long.

Other Permian animals were reptiles, some of which gave rise to dinosaurs at a later time. One such animal is the Gorgonopsiaa blade-toothed predator about 1.5 meters long.

There were also numerous amphibians, including i labyrinthodonts, which later evolved into reptiles. Permian labyrinthodonts were large salamander-like animals that lived in water and on land. One of these animals was the mastodon, a carnivorous amphibian about 2 meters long.

Finally, there were also bugs and others arthropods, such as trilobites and giant crabs. Among the insects was the Meganeurathe largest insect ever, with a wingspan of about 70 centimeters.

Among the most common plants of the Permian were the lycopods, including Lepidodendron, an ancient plant that reached 30 meters highand Sigillaria, another plant that could reach heights of up to 35 meters.

These trees had deep and strong roots, which were able to penetrate the soil and draw water and nutrients from underground deposits. Furthermore, in the Permian period the first conifers also appeared, such as the Araucaria and the Cycas, which still represent an important part of the earth’s flora today. These plants had needle-like leaves and produced seeds protected by a hard shell.

But the existence of animals and flora was overwhelmed by great moriaor Permian Triassic Extinction.

Also known as the Great Extinction, the event was the largest mass extinction ever to occur on Earth. It happened 250 million years ago, at the end of the Permian period, and led to the disappearance of 96% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial species. The Permian extinction was caused by a combination of factors, including climate change, volcanic activity, asteroid impacts and depletion of oxygen in the seas. Volcanic eruptions in particular have released huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, causing global temperatures to rise and acidifying the oceans. The Permian extinction led to a radical change in the terrestrial and marine ecosystem favoring the subsequent evolution of new life forms including dinosaurs. However, there are still many unanswered questions about the exact causes of this natural disaster.