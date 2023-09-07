Heringsdorf: beach chair manufacturer files for bankruptcy | > – News

Status: 07.09.2023 06:33

The Usedomer beach chair manufacturer, “Heringsdorfer Korbwerk GmbH”, has filed for bankruptcy. This was confirmed by the preliminary insolvency administrator Jörg Sievers NDR 1 Radio MV.

Hard times for the wickerwork manufactory on Usedom: The Usedom beach chair manufacturer, “Heringsdorfer Korbwerk GmbH”, filed for insolvency at the district court in Stralsund a few days ago.

Sales difficulties are the main reason for bankruptcy

The company currently employs 19 people. The most important reason for the problems of the beach chair manufacturer are sales difficulties, according to the preliminary insolvency administrator Sievers. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017. At that time, the traditional company could be continued with the help of a new investor.

Known for the oversized beach chair

Top politicians are sitting in a large beach chair at the G8 summit in Heiligendamm in June 2007.

The manufactory became known beyond the borders of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2007 during the G8 summit in Heiligendamm.

The picture with the heads of state and government in the oversized beach chair went around the world.

