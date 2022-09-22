Listen to the audio version of the article

From the basement of the Spanish Castle of L’Aquila, which reopens for the first time after the 2009 earthquake, to the restoration site of the Gallery of Mirrors of the Royal Palace in Genoa; from a guided tour of the megaliths on the south-eastern Gargano promontory to yoga in the gardens of Villa della Regina (Turin). On the weekend of the elections, the European Heritage Days will also return on 24 and 25 September, this year on the theme of sustainability and there are more than a thousand occasions in museums and places of culture throughout Italy. The Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini remembers this by announcing for the evening of Saturday 24 special openings in 200 museums in the country, at the symbolic price of 1 euro

“A unique opportunity to experience our cultural heritage in the name of Europe and understand the value of this founding heritage of our identity”, underlines the minister. There are many possibilities, from guided readings for children with the volunteers of Born to Read at the National Library of Potenza to guided tours at the Cattolica di Stilo (RC) to guided tours with demonstrations of intaglio prints organized by the National Institute of Graphics in Palazzo Poli in Rome.

And again, from visits to the Monumental Complex of San Vincenzo al Volturno (IS) to the presentation of the restoration of the statue of Sa Gloriosa in Cagliari. There are also about 200 museums throughout Italy that will observe the extraordinary opening on Saturday evening. The complete list on the ministry’s online site https://www.beniculturali.it/gep2022.