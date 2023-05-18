HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN ESSENTIAL WEDDING IN THE EYES OF ARTIST AICHA ARJI

Directed by Mohammed Drihem

Amazigh woman from the South-East of Morocco and more precisely from the City of Goulmima; painter Aicha Arji; Part of the 2nd national chain 2M is in love with the architectural beauty of the Draa Tafilalet Region with its thousand and One Kasbahs, these Oasis but also and above all; by these women from the region illustrating all the richness of Moroccan culture with their multicolored clothes perfectly marrying the earthy, coppery and ochreous landscapes.

On the occasion of Heritage Month 2023, we approached the colleague and great artist Aicha Arji who was kind enough to give us her impressions of this rich heritage of southern Morocco and thus share with our readers this great love that she a for this beautiful region of Tafilalet. The interview.

The newspaper: Would you like to introduce Aïcha Arji Lebbar to our loyal readers in a few words?

Aicha Arji: Amazigh woman from South-East Morocco, more precisely from Goulmima, Aïcha ARJI is a very simple person who loves the harmony of her universe and her double life “At work, a city woman Manager, worker in contact with the reality as Program Manager for Cultural and Entertainment Programs for the Audiovisual Channel SOREAD 2M” and in parallel “In his studio as an Artist Painter, it is the Return to Origins that is essential! A Simple and Modest Woman. A being without Mask and without Protocol.

Self-taught, Passionate about Art who paints freely, guided by her diversified desires and constantly in search of strong emotions, balance, and above all in search of fulfillment.

A committed woman, her safeguarding themes carve an imprint in the art defending her causes by displaying a particular glow to her attachment to the values ​​of the culture of her Morocco that she loves so much.

Sought after and awarded, she arms herself slung over her shoulder with her numerous medals, trophies and certificates… received in the Kingdom and abroad motivate her in many ways.

His usual themes are close to his heart. To contemplate his works is to go back in time, to relive the past in the present: a feeling that enhances the greatness of the ego”.

To sum up: I go from one universe to another. It’s an asset for me. Every day I learn, every day I have something more. It’s always innovative, I thank God for these moments of fulfillment.

Le Journal: Could you tell us a bit about your first Brushstrokes and your artistic career?

Aicha Arji: More than 30 years ago, the encouragement of my family, my artist friends residing in Morocco or abroad were of great support to me. They saw at the time that my keys and my fingering could go a long way!

My beginnings in art were armed with the recklessness of a beginner and the mentality of an autodidact with a lot of Improvisations launched me into the world of Artistic Creation in a very natural way, without asking myself too many questions. questions nor curb my diversified desires. I advanced slowly with a certain ease, a way specific to me with a particular vision of painting, totally different from the one who made the fine arts that I respect a lot.

I started working with only my Childhood Memories, with a glimpse of a young girl under the spell of the Greatness of the Value represented by the Moroccan Amazigh Heritage: Thanks to my Late Father of whom I am Proud and Highly Grateful , who exercised a profession that offered me to fully experience these moments of Privilege, with Lively and Warm emotions in real time ”T”, and above all To have a broad knowledge relating to this Wealth of the Terroir and its different cultural variants.

Le Journal: We see that you are very passionate about nature and particularly that of South-East Morocco with this architecture of its Ksour and Kasbah; can we know why such an attachment to the sources?

Aicha Arji: The SOUTH-EAST Universe is one of my favorite Cachets and I am determined to remain faithful to it, knowing that it encourages me to constantly strive to live up to this Responsibility.

My paintings reflect the simplicity of the deep attachment to tradition. A fascination for the terroir which illustrates the colors of my origins in the South-East through its permanent charm and the richness of its heritage. A work of memory, precisely to remind the younger generations, all confused, of the immortal values ​​of our ancestors.

It is always with great pride that I Represent in Cultural and Artistic events Rich in exchanges, this aspect of my region, this wealth with the Beauty of this architectural Art: this way of building which reminds me with emotion and Great Pride of my Identity , my Origins, and my Morocco that I love so much with all its cultural diversity.

My paintings represent the simplicity of the Amazigh rural world of the High Atlas, kasbahs, women and men as well as landscapes, immortalized with brushstrokes that prevent the decline of Amazigh art.

“”Daughter of Her Land”, and Proud of it as the Famous Italian Art Critic Pr ALDO Maria Pero had nicknamed me in an International Collective Exhibition in Milan during the Nomination of my painting: ”Best artistic work”. Canvas which precisely represented one of the villages of my region.

It is both an honor and a spontaneous way of preserving a living heritage of deep Morocco which is so dear to my heart, by recalling the beauty of the heritage of the atlas and passing through my themes messages of a peaceful region, full of charm and full of human and natural wealth.

Safeguarding Moroccan heritage in general and particularly safeguarding the architecture of the kasbahs in my region is close to my heart. A pride to be directly or indirectly Ambassador of this Beautiful Culture which marked me so much and which deserves it so well. ”I’m only giving her back a bit of what she has given me a lot.”

Le Journal: You often opt in paintings for “naturalism”, this realism which artistically highlights the beauty of nature and the architecture of southern Morocco; Does the “naturalism” school of painting fascinate you so much?

Aicha Arji: Painting is the story of a real passion, a strong emotion and a life time “T” in the middle of a dream. “I am realistic in life, I don’t have to distort this reality”! I simply reproduce it as it is in its “BEAUTIFUL” splendor, with its beautiful landscapes, its beautiful architecture, its everyday scenes… I only immortalize these little moments in my own way.

My dream and my reality go in parallel. I only paint what I feel. I only paint what I really live because I find it a duty to protect this Culture and safeguard its values ​​in order to leave it as a Beautiful Heritage to Future Generations without it sinking into oblivion or it is NOT unknown and foreign to them.

I have always had a connection and an admiration for the great outdoors and nature which were the Universe of my childhood, a happy and balanced childhood. I grew up in an atmosphere and an atmosphere of love for the large gardens and the immense greenery of the forests which imposed itself by its beauty.

It’s as if Nature revealed her intimacy to me to give it back to her so well. ! Nature is a Divine creation: The trees, the flowers, the fields, the sky and the earth… are all synonymous with a single word: “LIFE”, I just love life.

Le Journal: What is this little story of the Artist Aicha Arji with the traditional dress of the Ait Hdiddou that she often wears?

Aicha Arji: Wearing the outfits of our great, great grandmothers is not only embodying the Berber beauty of the peaks of the Atlas but also an Honor and a Duty to pay tribute to our ancestor-mothers, to their History, their Memory of Woman Pillar of a civilisation. Discreet and inspiring people by their tenacity, their courage and above all Respectful of their Traditions which make their Culture so rich is a most admirable role! A beautiful way to restore the coat of arms and give letters of nobility to this being, both fragile and strong. “Incredible paradox”!

It seemed necessary to me to take part in this sharing of cultures in this diversity of colors of my region which is in the South-East of Morocco, in order to contribute, if only modestly to safeguarding the beauty and the richness of this heritage, of this ancestral clothing art, this way of dressing and this privilege of adorning oneself with jewelry whose design is unique. As it also seemed normal to me to show the public the beauty of this hidden face of the South. Its characteristics, I don’t have to invent them, they are there, inscribed in the memory and impose themselves on me. It’s just a natural magnificence of something that’s part of me, part of my identity.

Le Journal: What are your plans for the future?

Aicha Arji: Everything about ”Tamazgha” and ”Rouh al Mowatana” the Colors of Morocco ”Red & Green Majesty of Colors”, I never decline the invitation!.

Currently I had exhibited in Rabat, more precisely at the Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture ”IRCAM” for a period not yet determined and this since March 08 on the occasion of the International Day to CELEBRATE THE RIGHTS OF THE WOMAN where I was pleasantly surprised and proud by my selection among 4 Grandes Dames de Professions Confusues, including Mme AGNAOU Director of Research at the Royal Institute.

This Great Tribute is an Honor, a Recognition and a big trigger for more creativity. I do not fail to thank ”IRCAM” very much for the confidence, for the Tribute and for the realization of a mural fresco on site, which overlooks a beautiful open-air theater: one of the few of its kind. in the Kingdom.

A fresco which represents the Modern Amazigh Woman in the colors of the Middle Atlas whose whiteness of her outfit is a sign of coquetry, with in the distance a Ksar ”Imi n’Ighrem” with its majestic towers is a tribute to this emotion that is nostalgia and love of origins. The lake and the greenery are perceived as a wealth, a gift from God.

Soon, I have other individual exhibitions in the Kingdom and abroad, including one which will have the privilege of opening the 2023-2024 artistic season of the Foundation of a Foreign House in Morocco with many other collectives including you will hear inshallah soon.