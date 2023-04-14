Home News Hernandariense commune begins paving work in Santa Bárbara neighborhood after 70 years of waiting
News

Hernandariense commune begins paving work in Santa Bárbara neighborhood after 70 years of waiting

by admin
Hernandariense commune begins paving work in Santa Bárbara neighborhood after 70 years of waiting
With municipal management, paving finally arrives in this sector of the city.

Yesterday (12), in the afternoon, the paving work began on the neighborhood road in the San Miguel-Santa Bárbara neighborhood, consisting of cobblestone pavement. The company that won the tender made by Itaipu Binacional has started the works and the residents of the neighborhood were happy since they have been swallowing dust for more than 70 years, waiting for the paving that was finally achieved with municipal management.

The act was attended by the mayor, Lic. Nelson Cano and the director of coordination of the Binational, ING. Gustavo Ovelar and residents of the Félix de Azara sector, which includes the neighborhoods of Santa Bárbara, San Miguel, Petropar and others.

