Hernandariense commune officials participated in a workshop on the elaboration of municipal sustainable development plans

The activity took place in Ciudad del Este and was organized by the Technical Secretariat for Planning.

Officials of the municipality of Hernandarias, belonging to the departments of Planning, Agriculture and Health, Hygiene and Environment, participated in a training on the elaboration of municipal sustainable development plans. The activity was organized by the Technical Planning Secretariat; with the support of the European Union and the Ibero-American International Foundation for Public Administration and Policies (FIIAPP), and took place on July 26, 27 and 28 in Ciudad del Este.

The main objective of the workshop was to train municipal technicians in the methodological guide for the elaboration of their Municipal Sustainable Development Plans, with a view to promoting sustainable development both in their municipalities and throughout the country.

During the training, the technicians were able to work on the construction of examples of development objectives by dimensions, with indicators and goals adapted to the local reality of their territories, so that they can formulate the PDMS of their municipalities.

