Hernandariense commune reports that more than half of the general services staff is with chikungunya
Municipal officials are working redoubled and covering the lack of personnel as much as possible.

* They ask citizens for understanding in the face of the great demand for cleaning in the municipality.

The General Services department of the municipality of Hernandarias, commonly known as “municipal corralón”, which concentrates the largest number of operational officials, such as the cleaning crew, brush cutters, sweeping crew, chainsaw operators and tree pruning, are showing positive symptoms of chikungunya disease. Faced with this situation, they ask for calm from the citizens who request cleaning services in various sectors of the community.

Antonio González, director of this unit, is extremely concerned about the high rate of afflicted with the disease, 55% of the staff, and that they are in bed resting. “With this panorama in the commune, the available officials cannot cope with cleaning and fighting the breeding sites of the mosquito that transmits the disease,” said González.

“We ask the public for understanding, more than half are in bed, some more serious than others, but we are complying as far as possible,” said the head of the corralón.

