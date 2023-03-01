It is known that a candidate is serious when he opens a headquarters, when he holds events and when he has clear proposals…

In the midst of the hubbub caused by the large number of candidates for mayor of Cali, most of whom seek figuration at the point of opinions and do not have a work team or are working on a government plan, those who begin to stand out they are seriously campaigning.

Such is the case of the lawyer Hernando Morales, who this Wednesday, March 1, launched his candidacy for Mayor of Cali with a crowded event in which he showed that his campaign is quite organized.

In the Jairo Varela square, the candidate for mayor of Cali surprised with the call, in which he brought together popular leaders, representatives of the political class and businessmen.

There, Morales outlined his proposals, within which the recovery of order and security have a leading place.

In this sense, the candidate said that Cali needs a minimum of 1,800 police officers and 150 prosecutors, something that he promised to manage if he is elected mayor, and that his hand will not tremble to restore the tranquility of the city when there are disturbances in public order.

The lawyer also spoke of the MIO, which he assured would be strengthened if it reaches the Mayor’s Office, but insisted that Metrocali must be liquidated.

“Metrocali is an inoperative monster and if the Ministry of Mobility becomes the managing entity, we will take away that 7% that is lost in the payment of tickets,” explained the candidate for the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

Morales maintained that he has the experience and knowledge to recover Cali, since in addition to having held different public positions, the exercise of his profession as a legal advisor to state entities and defender of public servants has allowed him to know in detail the operation of the State.

Hernando Morales advances the collection of signatures to register his candidacy with the endorsement of the citizen movement for the defense of Cali.

Comments