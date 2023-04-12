I have known Luis Fernando Velasco since we were the first mayors by popular election in 1988, in Popayán and Tuluá. Since then I have seen him act in public life at a very slow but steady pace.

Being a senator of the republic for the liberal party, he decided to raise an awning in favor of Petro, he did not present himself to Congress for re-election and since his support was so brilliant, confronting Gaviria and going with Petro, all the groups ended up theoretically giving him a ministry during the splice. It was not so. As consolation, they gave him one of the quasi-anonymous councils of the Casa de Nariño.

From there, in the middle of the pre-volcanic crisis, President Petro appointed him director of the Office of Risks and Disasters, where his compatriot from Popayan, “Mono” González, had pursued a highly questioned career.

And since Velasco did not have to make much effort to look for a showcase because he looks good and knows how to handle cameras, he went out in the middle of Holy Week to give his statements and forgetting the wise teachings that his father, Mosquera’s respected biographer impregnated him, said that if the families cataloged as probable victims of the Ruiz eruption did not leave their plots, the office in charge would take the children from those homes to save them from the catastrophe, handing them over to Family Welfare.

I don’t know where those arrests of Velasco, who has been called “Chuspas” since childhood and who became a father after turning 50, but appearing as Herod, taking the children from stubborn parents, although understandable in wanting to die with their children, and not leave them orphans and with nothing to eat, it is not only an act of cruelty and even disrespect for human rights, but it also raises doubts in all Colombian homes about how far parents can dispose of the present and future of their children or if it is a government torture threatening to take away their children to force them to leave their plots and save a life that they, perhaps, value very differently than Velasco does.

