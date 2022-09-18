Original title: Heroes return to the mountains and rivers forever – the ninth batch at the side of the burial ceremony of the remains of the martyrs of the Han Volunteers

On the morning of September 17, the burial ceremony for the remains of the ninth batch of the Martyrs of the Volunteer Army in South Korea was held at the Shenyang Martyrs Cemetery for Resisting U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

The 90-year-old Chinese volunteer veteran Li Weibo wanted to wear his cherished old military uniform, and the seven traditional black characters of “Chinese People’s Volunteers” on his chest were clearly visible. Wearing various military medals and medals, Li Weibo went to the cemetery to bid farewell to his comrades who “returned to China” yesterday.

Accompanied by his daughter and staff, Li Weibo came to the funeral ceremony of the martyrs.

In the Cemetery of the Martyrs of Resisting U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in Shenyang, the pines are humming and the green cypresses are like a solemn expression. After an autumn rain, the inscription “The Heroic Spirit of the Martyrs to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea will be immortal” is even more vigorous.

In the center of the sunken memorial square in the cemetery where the ceremony was held, yellow and white chrysanthemums were placed under the ring-shaped wall of martyrs, expressing people’s deep grief.

Around the square, soldiers of honor and guards with guns stood tall and straight. For today’s ceremony, they have been practicing hard for a month and a half.

At about 10 o’clock, the “Missing Song” was played, and the ceremony officially began.

88 soldiers of honor escorted the coffins of the volunteer martyrs and slowly entered the scene. The audience played and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China. After the national anthem was sung, people bowed their heads in silence, and the scene was solemn and solemn.

All the staff bowed three times to the volunteer martyrs, and the soldiers fired 12 shots to pay tribute to the martyrs.

As the “Song of Missing” resumed, the soldiers of honor lifted the coffins of the martyrs, circled the field for half a circle, and slowly sent them into the underground palace for burial. The audience saluted and silently bid farewell to the hero on his last journey.

88 volunteer soldiers who fought for the country finally rested in the arms of the motherland today. Their comrades-in-arms Yang Gensi, Huang Jiguang, Qiu Shaoyun, Sun Zhanyuan, etc. are also buried here.

At this moment, countless Chinese people have witnessed this solemn moment through the Internet and TV, and have paid tribute to the heroes.

The music was low, lingering over the cemetery, and people lined up to pay tribute to the martyrs and pay their respects to the Martyrs’ Wall of Fame.

Students wearing red scarves walked in front with the help of volunteer veterans, and everyone had a small national flag printed on their white masks. The coffins of the volunteer martyrs were also covered with five-star red flags. The seeds of the great spirit of resisting US aggression and aiding Korea have been sown in the hearts of the Young Pioneers.

In a corner of the square, Lin Fujun, the posthumous son of Lin Chengyou, a martyr who resisted U.S. aggression and aided Korea, confided his longing for his father. He often thinks that maybe his father has returned to the motherland, and he is one of them, “I am very proud, my father is a hero, he sacrificed for the motherland and the people.”

It is not only the wish of the relatives of the martyrs, but also the hearts of the people of the whole country, to make the anonymous “famous” and let the heroes and their relatives “recognize each other”.

Since 2019, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and other departments have launched activities to help martyrs find their relatives. So far, 10 martyrs have successfully “found” their relatives.

Wu Kuiwa is one of them.

Early this morning, 82-year-old Wu Kuiwa stood by the TV, quietly watching the live broadcast of the funeral ceremony. His older brother, the martyr Wu Xiongkui, is one of the seventh batch of martyrs of the Volunteer Army who returned to Korea in 2020, and finally passed the DNA comparison with him in 2021.

“We are so lucky. We have been looking forward to my brother for decades and finally found it.” Wu Kuiwa said that the motherland has not forgotten these martyrs, and the family search activities have continued, hoping that more and more martyrs can find their relatives.

So far, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has completed the extraction and identification of DNA samples from the remains of the first 8 batches of 825 martyrs of the Volunteer Army in South Korea. With the return of the ninth batch of the remains of the martyrs, the activities of helping the martyrs to find their relatives will continue.

Source: Xinhuanet





