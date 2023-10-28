Heroic Christianity in an age of neo-paganism

Tolkien’s world stands in stark contrast to the prevailing political correctness of the 21st century. It reflects values ​​that are now considered politically incorrect: belief in God as an active historical authority, unshakable standards of good and evil, unshakable honor, loyalty and duty, clear social hierarchies and gender roles derived from natural law.

In an increasingly complex and turbulent world, the works of JRR Tolkien offer a timeless refuge. Professor David Engels, a well-known Belgian historian, recently spoke at Gotland Forum a stimulating speech entitled Tolkien, Heroic Christianity and the Dangers of Neo-Paganism. Engels discussed the profound significance of Tolkien’s writings, which go far beyond the epic tales of hobbits, wizards and elves. He emphasized that Tolkien’s stories, rooted in heroic Christianity, offer a unique perspective on the challenges facing our society today. While many may view the inculturation of Christianity in early Germanic societies as a theoretical and antiquarian matter, Engels argued that the values ​​of modernity are far from being embraced by everyone, particularly in Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Denmark and Norway, where there is an internal identity crisis with the resurgence of neopaganism.

To understand the nature of this revival of neo-paganism, one must first understand the deep unease with the modern world that plagues many people today, especially the youth in search of their historical identity. The question of the connection of Germanic identity with Christian spirituality is central as it seeks to determine the roots of our heritage. As Chantal Delsol explains, it is about integrating elements of Germanic identity, Christian transcendence and the influences of Jewish and Greco-Roman roots. This challenge is becoming increasingly important, not only to define and reconstruct our collective identity, but also to create a framework capable of defending our interests and integrating newcomers. There are numerous reasons why we should consider it our duty to remain faithful to the legacy and specific approach to transcendence that our ancestors left us.

In exploring these questions, we can draw on the rich diversity of Tolkien’s work. He is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the transmission of Germanic culture and Christian transcendence in history. Tolkien’s writings represent a treasure trove for today’s conservatives. The remarkable complexity and traditionalism found in his works offer a wealth of possibilities, especially given his immense popularity among young people.

Tolkien’s world stands in stark contrast to the prevailing political correctness of the 21st century. It reflects values ​​that are now considered politically incorrect: belief in God as an active historical authority, unshakable standards of good and evil, unshakable honor, loyalty and duty, clear social hierarchies and gender roles derived from natural law. Tolkien’s stories reveal the ultimate futility of human hubris while emphasizing the interdependence of beauty and suffering. His works arouse deep mistrust of political institutions, combined with hope for the return of the rightful king.

It is fascinating how Tolkien’s ideas stand in stark contrast to today’s societal norms, considering that his stories embody everything that is considered politically incorrect in the 21st century. These ideas could bridge the gap between the vague longings of modern youth and the truths of the Christian tradition. As we have seen in recent decades, societies without a transcendent foundation tend to degenerate and fail over time. As in Tolkien’s mythical stories, deviations from divine law, hybrids, and the abandonment of transcendent values ​​often lead to societal collapse.

This pessimism about the human ability to maintain moral integrity over extended periods of time without external pressure is not unwarranted. The erosion of natural values ​​and traditions in society caused by parents, schools, media and politics is deeply disturbing. Even Tolkien expressed skepticism about humanity’s ability to maintain moral righteousness without such external influences. He believed that a society without a strong transcendent foundation is doomed to failure, and the narrative of Middle-earth shows the consequences of straying from this path. Engels reminded his listeners that Christianity has largely disappeared from the public sphere, although religious impulses persist in various forms, sometimes leading to esotericism, climatic sects, and especially neo-paganism.

Engels was of the opinion that Christianity is far from being an irrelevant relic, but rather offers an essential basis for overcoming the challenges of our time. Given the crises that European societies are facing due to problems such as migration, the need for a return to the Christian tradition is obvious. However, Christianity has evolved in its understanding, practice, and place in society, with some of the tradition’s core tenets changing. As faith has waned, the churches that were once at the center of the Christian tradition have moved away from the original Christian God and profound Trinitarian dogma, from the concept of absolute truth, from moral heroism, from the meaning of… Salvation as a result of divine grace and a sense of pride in the past. Churches today often give priority to relativism and pacifism and practice practices that are contrary to traditional rituals.

This change in the religious landscape described by Engels raised the question of which form of Christianity should lead society back to the path intended for it. He held that Christianity in its current form may not be enough; Instead, a return to his heroic greatness and his roots is essential. Referring to a millennia-old Christian tradition combined with local customs and the remnants of Roman tradition must be a fundamental step in creating a solid foundation. In this way, collective identity can be restored, interests can be protected and newcomers can be integrated. This historical and transcendent foundation is necessary to overcome today’s crisis of civilization. Tolkien’s work, with its complex interweaving of good and evil, fate and transcendence, offers a unique perspective on these contemporary challenges.

In view of social and moral decay, a fundamental move away from political institutions, moral relativism and social negotiation is urgently needed. The Western world must return to a value system rooted in transcendence as the unchanging reference point and basis for all actions. This symbolic return to the King is of utmost importance in bridging the gap between the vague longings of modern youth and the time-honored Christian tradition.

Tolkien’s work serves as an embodiment of these ideas. It embodies the core principles of an increasingly politically incorrect worldview: God as a historical actor, non-negotiable good and evil, unshakable values ​​such as honor, loyalty and duty, and clear social hierarchies. His stories emphasize gender roles derived from natural law and the interdependence of beauty and suffering. They also foster a deep distrust of political institutions while raising hope for the return of the rightful king.

When examined closely, the tales created by Tolkien embody values ​​and principles that deviate from 21st century political correctness. Century differ. Nevertheless, these ideas could serve as an ideal bridge between the current state of society and the Christian tradition. Engels held that a society without a transcendent foundation is inevitably doomed to collapse or decay. Just as in Tolkien’s stories, deviations from divine law and the emergence of hybrid elements inevitably lead to decline and destruction.

The pressing question of our time is how these values ​​can be preserved and at the same time adapted to the modern world. Here Tolkien’s concept of eucatastrophe offers a glimmer of hope. In the face of human failure, this literary device shows how the intervention of a higher power can lead to unexpected success even in the most desperate moments. Similarly, we must hope for one last late autumn of the West, a golden evening that gives meaning and purpose to our thousand-year history.

In conclusion, Professor David Engels’s exploration of Tolkien, heroic Christianity and the revival of neo-paganism at the Gotland Forum serves as a reminder of the continued relevance of JRR Tolkien’s work in addressing the complex issues of our time. Tolkien’s stories challenge the status quo and encourage reflection on the values ​​that underlie Western civilization. They offer a possible bridge between the aspirations of modern youth and the time-tested traditions of Christianity, emphasizing the need to reconnect with our historical and transcendent roots. As we face the challenges of our time, Tolkien’s legacy remains a source of wisdom and inspiration, a testament to the power of storytelling to guide us on the path to rediscovering and preserving our Western heritage.

