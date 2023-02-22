Home News Heroin hidden in keychain, arrested walking downtown [notiziediprato.it]
News

Heroin hidden in keychain, arrested walking downtown [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Heroin hidden in keychain, arrested walking downtown [notiziediprato.it]

22.02.2023 h 18:04 comments

Heroin hidden in keychain, arrested walking downtown

It happened last night. To attract the attention of the agents, the man’s escape taken as soon as he met them

He threw a keychain containing six doses of heroin to the ground in an attempt to escape the police and avoid arrest, but was nevertheless caught up and taken to the police station.
The episode took place just before midnight yesterday, February 21, in the historic center but the police station does not specify which street. The protagonist is a thirty-five year old Nigerian, with a police record and homeless. When the steering wheel crossed him while he was moving on foot through the streets of the center, he started to run away but went not far. In addition to the recovery of the drug, divided into doses, he was found in possession of two razor blades, a pair of scissors and thirty clippings of the same cellophane used to pack the doses, as well as three cell phones and some medium-denomination banknotes. probable proceeds from the sale of the narcotic substance. He was then arrested for possession for the purpose of drug dealing. The judge validated the arrest and, pending the trial, released the 35-year-old with the measure of the ban on staying in Prato.

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:
22.02.2023 h 18:04


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Cingolani, funds for almost 10 billion against expensive bills

You may also like

Internet scams in Colombia 2023: three common modalities

yes to damages for late transposition of the...

Professionals, 12 years training great talents

Green light for the pension application with quota...

Today is Ash Wednesday

The Henan Yellow River Bureau has fully launched...

Community mothers will receive pension bonus from July...

The Region appeals to the Constitutional Court against...

Created Ethnic Reincorporation Area in Vigía del Fuerte

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s three-character...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy