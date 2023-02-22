22.02.2023 h 18:04 comments

Heroin hidden in keychain, arrested walking downtown

It happened last night. To attract the attention of the agents, the man’s escape taken as soon as he met them

He threw a keychain containing six doses of heroin to the ground in an attempt to escape the police and avoid arrest, but was nevertheless caught up and taken to the police station.

The episode took place just before midnight yesterday, February 21, in the historic center but the police station does not specify which street. The protagonist is a thirty-five year old Nigerian, with a police record and homeless. When the steering wheel crossed him while he was moving on foot through the streets of the center, he started to run away but went not far. In addition to the recovery of the drug, divided into doses, he was found in possession of two razor blades, a pair of scissors and thirty clippings of the same cellophane used to pack the doses, as well as three cell phones and some medium-denomination banknotes. probable proceeds from the sale of the narcotic substance. He was then arrested for possession for the purpose of drug dealing. The judge validated the arrest and, pending the trial, released the 35-year-old with the measure of the ban on staying in Prato.

