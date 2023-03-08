Home News Herrenstrasse gets Nobel jeweler | News.at
News

Herrenstrasse gets Nobel jeweler | News.at

by admin
Herrenstrasse gets Nobel jeweler | News.at

Vintage jewelery and historical watches are traded and bought. Kaysoo used to sell fabrics here. A time-honored jewelry store opened up almost seamlessly at Herrenstrasse 8 in Linz. On Thursday, March 16, the “k. & k. Hofjuwelier Jul. Hügler” will open his shop.

Behind it stands Franziskus Kriegs-Au from a long-established noble family. His business concept is anything but outdated. The goldsmith and expert at “Bares for Rares” uses the retro trend and deals in historical jewelery and watches. “The older, the better,” says the 37-year-old.

In addition, following the vintage fashion, second-hand bags, sunglasses and fashion jewelry should come. Those willing to sell can bring good pieces. Sales are mainly online, Instagram and Co. also accelerate the business. “With us, the pieces turn quickly,” says Kriegs-Au. The Linz store (neighbor hairdresser Franz is said to have been interested in the area as well) is the fifth in the Hügler empire. Two are in Vienna, one each in Baden and Graz.

Hügler was founded in 1875 by Julius Hügler, who also ran a branch in Bad Gastein from 1924 onwards. There were also shops in Berlin, Karlsbad, Cairo and Rio de Janeiro. The name Kriegs-Au came about through marriage. For Hügler Managing Director Franziskus Kriegs-Au, the opening in Linz is a deja vu. Years ago, Franziskus A. Kriegs-Au was treasurer at the Dorotheum in Linz. Incidentally, the A. in the name stands for “Amazon”, a reference to the Brazilian heritage in his family. In 2017, Kriegs-Au re-established the Jul. Hügler brand and opened its first store in 2018.

author

Karin Haas

columnist

Karin Haas

Karin Haas

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of...

Nord Stream explosions: traces lead to Ukraine |...

(VIDEOS) At least two dead in the attempted...

Access one of the 15,000 bilingualism scholarships that...

“It is not a matter of chance, but...

Three Mineiro players cost more than the entire...

Why do Chinese netizens petition and call for...

Spring cleaning at Google Workspace – new prices...

Christian Guevara to defenders of gang members: “Hypocrites!”

Vallenato Festival 2023: reveal the other singers who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy