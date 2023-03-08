Vintage jewelery and historical watches are traded and bought. Kaysoo used to sell fabrics here. A time-honored jewelry store opened up almost seamlessly at Herrenstrasse 8 in Linz. On Thursday, March 16, the “k. & k. Hofjuwelier Jul. Hügler” will open his shop.

Behind it stands Franziskus Kriegs-Au from a long-established noble family. His business concept is anything but outdated. The goldsmith and expert at “Bares for Rares” uses the retro trend and deals in historical jewelery and watches. “The older, the better,” says the 37-year-old.

In addition, following the vintage fashion, second-hand bags, sunglasses and fashion jewelry should come. Those willing to sell can bring good pieces. Sales are mainly online, Instagram and Co. also accelerate the business. “With us, the pieces turn quickly,” says Kriegs-Au. The Linz store (neighbor hairdresser Franz is said to have been interested in the area as well) is the fifth in the Hügler empire. Two are in Vienna, one each in Baden and Graz.

Hügler was founded in 1875 by Julius Hügler, who also ran a branch in Bad Gastein from 1924 onwards. There were also shops in Berlin, Karlsbad, Cairo and Rio de Janeiro. The name Kriegs-Au came about through marriage. For Hügler Managing Director Franziskus Kriegs-Au, the opening in Linz is a deja vu. Years ago, Franziskus A. Kriegs-Au was treasurer at the Dorotheum in Linz. Incidentally, the A. in the name stands for “Amazon”, a reference to the Brazilian heritage in his family. In 2017, Kriegs-Au re-established the Jul. Hügler brand and opened its first store in 2018.

author Karin Haas columnist Karin Haas