In March of Yangchun, everything recovers. On the morning of March 8, to commemorate the 113th “March 8th” International Working Women’s Day, the Hebi City Heshan District Education and Sports Bureau launched the “Celebration of the March 8th Exhibition Style Happiness and Healthy Together” brisk walking activity.

This brisk walking activity is carried out along the Zhongshan Forest Park trail, the whole journey is about 6 kilometers, and the duration is about 2 hours. Along the way, everyone encouraged and helped each other while chatting and laughing, and measured the beautiful park with passion and footsteps. Everyone also picked up their mobile phones to take pictures from time to time. Holding a garbage bag in one hand and tweezers in the other, she walked along the road, picking up plastic bags, plastic bottles and other rubbish; in the park, female human rights volunteers explained to the crowd the policies and regulations on opposing domestic violence and safeguarding the rights and interests of women and children , Distributed easy-to-understand materials such as “Harmonious Family”, “Family Education Promotion Law”, and brochures on women and children’s development planning to guide women to study, respect, believe in, abide by and use the law.

This event not only made everyone happy physically and mentally, relaxed their minds, and exercised their bodies, but also enhanced the communication among colleagues, enhanced the spirit of teamwork, and demonstrated the vigorous and positive attitude of female employees in Heshan District Education and Sports Bureau. mental outlook.

Everyone said that they should pay more attention to exercise in the future, keep their physical and mental health forever, devote themselves to their jobs with a fuller mental state and a healthier body, and show their strength in shouldering their missions. Demeanor, walk with the times to win a brilliant life.

