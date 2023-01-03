Home News Heshan District Held Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Scheduling Meeting
Heshan District Held Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Scheduling Meeting

Heshan District Held Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Scheduling Meeting
On the afternoon of December 31, Heshan District held an epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting to convey the spirit of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work video scheduling meeting and arrange the next steps. District Party Secretary Zhang Chao presided over and delivered a speech. Xing Yufu, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district government, Wang Junhong and Mao Xinjun, leaders of the district, and the main responsible comrades of the townships (streets, development zones) and relevant units directly under the district government participated.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen publicity and education, guide cadres and the masses to wear masks, maintain a social safety distance, strengthen daily cleaning and disinfection and other scientific protection, and implement the responsibility of the person responsible for health first. It is necessary to strengthen the reserve and supply of medical materials, increase procurement efforts, improve the ability to adjust, ensure the supply of medicines, and ensure that the needs are met. It is necessary to improve the ability of grassroots diagnosis and treatment, continuously strengthen the standardization of grassroots medical institutions, do a good job in door-to-door service for medical staff, establish and improve referral channels, and do everything possible to reduce the rate of severe illness and mortality. It is necessary to increase the vaccination rate of the elderly population, publicize the vaccination policy in an all-round, multi-channel, and multi-form manner, and effectively promote the vaccination of key populations. It is necessary to strengthen the management of elderly care institutions, do a good job in health monitoring, strictly visit services, and do a good job in the prevention and control of epidemics in elderly care institutions.

