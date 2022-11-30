On the afternoon of November 28, a scheduling meeting for epidemic prevention and control was held in Heshan District. District Party Secretary Zhang Chao presided over and delivered a speech. Wang Jingjuan, deputy head of the district government, conveyed the spirit of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work video scheduling meeting, and arranged the next step of specific work. District leaders Wang Fei, Guo Xueguang, Du Peng, and Wang Yimin, as well as responsible comrades from all townships (streets, development zones) and relevant units directly under the district government participated.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to recognize the severe situation and face up to shortcomings. Deeply understand the characteristics of the spread of the epidemic and the current epidemic situation, comprehensively search for weak links and risk points in the epidemic prevention and control work, resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking and lax mentality, strictly prevent virtual responsibility and work scaffolding, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a strict and practical manner. control work. It is necessary to highlight emergency management and control, and do a good job in emergency conversion. High-quality and efficient implementation of nucleic acid testing requirements, strengthen the inspection, control, reporting and verification of returnees from abroad, and build a solid line of defense for “foreign defense imports”; do a solid job in market guarantees, people’s livelihood guarantees, and humanistic care, and effectively maintain the order of production and life . It is necessary to adhere to overall planning and strengthen coordination and cooperation. Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and resolutely put an end to “one size fits all”; firmly establish the overall concept and awareness of the overall situation, strengthen the coordination between the upper and lower levels, and the linkage between departments to ensure the “one game of chess” in the whole region. It is necessary to strengthen bottom-line thinking and consolidate responsibility for prevention and control. Departments at all levels and party members and leading cadres in the region must continue to strengthen risk awareness, go deep into the front line, and pay close attention to implementation; effectively manage internal cadres and employees, and strictly abide by the discipline of epidemic prevention and control work; continue to increase supervision and inspection, and strictly pursue accountability. Forced to implement responsibility.