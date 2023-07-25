Heshan District Holds Work Meeting to Enhance Business Environment Assessment

Heshan District Holds Business Environment Assessment Work Meeting to Optimize Business Environment

On July 22, a district-wide business environment assessment work meeting was held in Heshan District. The meeting aimed to implement the spirit of the city’s business environment construction promotion meeting and discuss the next steps to improve the district’s business environment. District Party Secretary Zhang Chao presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the importance and urgency of the business environment evaluation work. Tian Qingchang, member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee and executive deputy head of the district government, assigned specific tasks.

In attendance were Wang Gongke, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department of the District Party Committee, as well as Du Peng and Shen Fengqin, Deputy District Mayors of the District Government. Additionally, the main responsible comrades of each township and street, along with the main responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the district government, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that a clear understanding of the importance and urgency of the business environment assessment work is crucial. The goals and requirements of optimizing the business environment should be properly understood and efforts made to unify thoughts and actions accordingly. The assessment of the business environment should be seen as the current central work and the top priority.

To achieve optimal results, it was decided that sufficient personnel should be assigned to concentrate on the assessment work. The time available should be used effectively, and it was emphasized that overall planning, scheduling, and unified leadership should be strengthened. Daily research and judgment, as well as coordination and cooperation, were also highlighted as critical areas. Logistical support should be improved to gather a strong workforce dedicated to optimizing the business environment.

Furthermore, responsibilities should be consolidated, and effectiveness ensured. Effective management of personnel, improvement in work style, and strengthened supervision and inspection were deemed necessary. Work pressure should be transmitted, and accountability strictly pursued. Rewards and punishments should be implemented to ensure the completion of established goals and tasks.

The meeting concluded with an action-oriented agenda discussing the specific steps to be taken in the coming weeks to optimize the district’s business environment.

The assessment work meeting in Heshan District demonstrates the commitment of local authorities to creating a conducive business environment. Efforts to optimize the business environment will undoubtedly contribute to attracting more businesses and promoting economic growth in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

