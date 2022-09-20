On the afternoon of September 18, Heshan District organized a video training meeting on “Double Enhancement of Capabilities” for epidemic prevention and control in the province. A meeting was held immediately after the meeting to convey the spirit of the provincial and municipal meetings and arrange the next steps. Xing Yufu, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district government, attended and delivered a speech. Wang Jingjuan, deputy head of the district government, and responsible comrades from all townships (streets, development zones) and related units directly in the district attended.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely overcome the four tendencies of paralysis, war weariness, fluke mentality, and slack mentality, and to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a strict and meticulous manner. It is necessary to benchmark advanced standards, innovate measures, keep an eye on key links, check and fill gaps, and continuously optimize methods and methods to ensure that all indicators of the “six rates” are comprehensively improved. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet, continue to do a good job in supervision and inspection, strictly on duty, increase publicity and education, and promote the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and continue to promote three key tasks to ensure that epidemic prevention is not relaxed, enterprises stop production, projects stop work, investment promotion does not stop, and social stability is maintained.