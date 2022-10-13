On the afternoon of October 12, Heshan District organized a video and teleconference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. A meeting was held immediately after the meeting to convey the spirit of the provincial and municipal meetings and arrange the next steps. Xing Yufu, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district government, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Jingjuan, deputy head of the district government, arranged for all staff to work related to nucleic acid testing. All townships (streets, development zones), related units directly in the district and responsible comrades from Hebi Industrial Secondary School participated.

Xing Yufu emphasized that first, social control should be further strengthened, the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures should be strictly implemented, the code scanning and verification work in public places should be further strengthened, and efforts should be made to build a line of defense for the safety of people’s lives. The second is to be more stringent in reporting and verification, increase publicity and guidance, strengthen reporting management, continue to carry out “door knocking operations”, make comprehensive use of electronic checkpoints and iron feet, and weave a dense network of epidemic prevention and control. Third, nucleic acid testing should be more thorough, scientifically organized, and managed carefully, so as to achieve standardized sampling, efficient inspection submission, accurate testing, and timely reporting to ensure efficient and orderly nucleic acid testing. The fourth is to further improve the isolation and security capabilities, strengthen emergency response preparations, strengthen the standardized management of isolation points, and make every effort to ensure material security and price stabilization in emergency situations to ensure stable and orderly social operations. Fifth, the level-to-emergency transition and on-duty should be further strengthened, the responsibilities of compaction should be further tightened, and the on-duty should be strengthened to ensure sensitive monitoring and early warning, fast and efficient emergency response, and effectively safeguard the lives, health and safety of the people. Sixth, the two-line chiming mechanism of enterprises should be further compacted, so as to cut off the epidemic and smooth the flow of goods, and make every effort to ensure that key enterprises will not stop production and key projects will not stop working, so as to promote the stable and healthy operation of the economy.