“Hessen Water Competence Center” is founded

As of: December 11, 2023, 12:47 a.m

A “Hessen Water Competence Center” will be founded in Frankfurt this Monday (2:30 p.m.). The aim was to secure the country’s water supply sustainably and to find solutions for the needs of the many actors involved, it was said in advance. 17 institutional partners are involved.

Frankfurt/Main – Hessian Environment Minister Priska Hinz (Greens) wants to give the official starting signal by signing the cooperation agreement. Representatives from the State Office for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) and the Institute for Ecology, Evolution and Biodiversity at Goethe University will also be there. dpa

