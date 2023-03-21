Home News Heusgen: Russia is a ‘discount petrol station’ for China
Heusgen: Russia is a 'discount petrol station' for China

Heusgen: Russia is a ‘discount petrol station’ for China

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to the head of the Munich Security Conference, the visit of China‘s head of state Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin is important for both statesmen. Putin wants to show his people that “Russia is not isolated – last week he received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court,” said Christoph Heusgen on Monday on ntv. “He’s sort of an outcast of the international community now.” The three-day state visit suits him well, especially since the war is not going as Putin had imagined and the country is also not doing well economically.

Referring to the benefits for China‘s state and party leader and Russia’s oil and gas wealth, Heusgen said, “Russia is now a discount gas station for China. Of course, Xi appreciates that.” Xi Jinping needs Russia in system competition with the USA. Because of Russia’s self-isolation, Putin is now a junior partner for China. Xi began a three-day state visit to Russia on Monday.

China has not condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine. On the first anniversary on February 24, 2022, Beijing presented a 12-point plan for a “political solution to the Ukraine crisis”, which was largely met with disappointment in the West. Beijing is committed to a ceasefire and negotiations.

Since Friday, Putin has had an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes./thn/DP/jha

