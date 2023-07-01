Hezhou-Bama Expressway in Guangxi Completed and Opened to Traffic: Boosting Regional Development and Tourism

Hechi-Bama Expressway in Guangxi Province, China Officially Open to Traffic

China News Service, Hechi, June 30th – The Hezhou-Bama Expressway in Guangxi Province was completed and opened to traffic on June 30th, following the successful breakthrough of two major and difficult projects – the Peisen Liujiang Super Bridge and Longwan No. 2 Tunnel. The expressway, an important part of Guangxi’s expressway network planning, stretches across 14 cities including Hezhou, Guilin, Wuzhou, Laibin, Liuzhou, Nanning, and Hechi. It serves as the east-west traffic artery in Guangxi.

Developed and constructed by the Guangxi New Development Transportation Group, a company directly under the Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group, the Heba Expressway spans 480 kilometers and has a total investment of approximately 67 billion yuan. Construction began at the end of 2016, and the segmented opening to traffic has marked the end of previously unreachable expressways in Zhaoping County, Mengshan County, Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, and Dahua Yao Autonomous County.

Chen Kaiqun, chairman of the Guangxi New Development Transportation Group, expressed that the opening of the Heba Expressway connects the four Yao Autonomous Counties of Jinxiu, Du’an, Dahua, and Bama. This has led to a significant reduction in travel time, with the journey from Du’an to Bama shortened from 3 hours to 1.5 hours. Additionally, the travel time from Zhaoping County to Mengshan County has been reduced from 1 hour to approximately 20 minutes. The improved connectivity between Guangxi and Guangdong, as well as other southeast coastal areas, will facilitate regional tourism development, drive industrial interaction, and enhance economic complementarity. Moreover, it will provide tourists with more convenient, comfortable, and safe travel routes, contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.

The Heba Expressway faced various challenges due to its complex terrain and geological conditions, with a particularly high ratio of bridges and tunnels. However, the project builder successfully overcame technical difficulties, such as complex geology and numerous karst caves in karst areas. They also tackled challenges related to deep excavation, ventilation, and high temperatures in the tunnel. The project stands out for constructing the world‘s largest span highway prestressed concrete cable-stayed bridge, as well as Guangxi’s first largest span continuous rigid frame bridge with corrugated steel webs.

Notably, the Mengshan-Xiangzhou section of the Heba Expressway passes through the Guangxi Dayaoshan National Nature Reserve and the Panwang River Secondary Water Source Protection Zone. During the construction process, low-carbon and environmentally-friendly practices were adopted. Tunnel slag was processed into gravel and used in physical projects, reducing the land occupation of tunnel dregs and minimizing the impact on natural ecology.

Ou Shuhe, county magistrate of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County in Laibin City, expressed that with the opening of the Heba Expressway, Jinxiu will innovate the “traffic + tourism” model. They will create a “fast forward and slow travel” tourism traffic pattern, while also developing key (township) villages for rural tourism.

The completion and opening of the Hechi-Bama Expressway have brought improved connectivity, reduced travel time, and enhanced tourism opportunities in Guangxi.

