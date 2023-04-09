Yesterday, April 5, Fiorella Pinnarò left us. She was 60 years old, and was our colleague at Formez from 1986 to 2021. Di Fiorella we have the example of an impeccable professional commitment, but above all her sweetness and smile. With her, every task became light, every goal achievable, every tension negligible. With this spirit she also faced the illness and the fall of her life. We hug her family in a big hug.

The funeral will be held on Friday 7 April at 12.00 in the church of S. Luca Evangelista (via Luchino dal Verme, 50).