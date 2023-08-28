Home » HIAG’s business model is convincing in a market dominated by rising interest rates Sustainability-linked, committed syndicated credit facility placed Seite 1
HIAG’s business model is convincing in a market dominated by rising interest rates.
Sustainability-linked, committed syndicated credit facility placed.
Property income increased to CHF 35.3 million (+8.7%).
Net income before revaluation increased significantly to CHF 27.4 million (+85.7%).

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
HIAG’s business model is convincing in a market dominated by rising interest rates Sustainability-linked, committed syndicated credit facility placed

28-Aug-2023 / 05:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

