Source title: HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opens in Beijing Entrepreneurs “Carnival” to build a global “circle of friends”

At the opening ceremony, entrepreneur Lei Jun sent a message to entrepreneurs as an industry leader.Photo by our reporter Deng Wei 140 participating projects stood out from more than 5,000 global (registration) projects, more than 320 exhibitors participated in the exhibition, and more than 20 entrepreneurial fairs and other special activities were held… On the evening of the 26th, a carnival of global entrepreneurs – HICOOL2022 Global The Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Beijing. In this HICOOL competition, 7 first prizes, 21 second prizes, 42 third prizes, 70 winners and several Bole Award winners were selected. A total of 140 participating projects stood out and shared the HICOOL one with the Bole Award winners. billions of dollars in bonuses. The AI-based protein molecule discovery, optimization and design platform, and the domestically produced high-power green picosecond laser for laser ablation of high-efficiency solar cells won the first prize. “The experience of participating in this competition really made me feel that returning to China to start a business is a correct choice, and we also want to contribute our own strength to the development of national science and technology.” One of the first prize projects in this competition, the founder of Kezhi Technology said the crown. The Kezhi technology team was established in the Harvard University Innovation Lab in 2017, and decided to return to China to start a business in 2020. “In our opinion, China not only has a huge population base and a consumer market, but from a global perspective, China‘s current industrialization, informatization industrial system and industrial chain have become increasingly sound and complete, and its overall strength has been at the forefront. Next, we resolutely returned to China to start a business.” Wang Guan recalled. “In the 30 years of my entrepreneurship, I have always benefited from the capital’s talent advantages and entrepreneurial environment. This is a holy place for entrepreneurship in the country and the world.” As an entrepreneurial veteran, Xiaomi Technology founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun started at the opening ceremony of the summit and on the front line. Participants shared their insights. He suggested that entrepreneurs must be with users, solve their pain points and problems, and think about whether it has promoted the progress of the whole society. See also Weather forecast, strong thermal changes are coming: up to 20 ° C difference between day and night Committed to helping entrepreneurs and start-ups to land and develop in Beijing, HICOOL is relying on global cooperation channels and network resources to build a global “circle of friends”. Since it has been held for three consecutive sessions, this “circle of friends” has further expanded. Yu Haijiao, deputy director of the Municipal Talent Work Bureau, introduced that this year, the HICOOL Organizing Committee has extensively expanded 104 project recommendation channels, including international innovation platforms, international communities, government agencies, and investors. In terms of linking global innovative talents and projects and promoting their development in Beijing, the project landing rate of HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition has reached more than 60%. This year, the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition continues to adhere to the concept of “entrepreneur-centered”, attracting a total of 5,016 entrepreneurial projects and 6,672 entrepreneurial talents from 91 countries and regions around the world to sign up for the competition, an increase of 25% and 31% from 2021 respectively. %. The summit lasted for three days, and the 27th and 28th were “Beijing Innovation Theme Day” and “Global Entrepreneur Theme Day” respectively. At that time, well-known big names in the industry will share the world‘s cutting-edge scientific and technological innovation hotspots, and well-known investment institutions and listed trading institutions will conduct zero-distance exchanges with entrepreneurs. At the same time, the summit also set up keynote speeches, round-table forums, exhibition areas and other links to show the unique style of global entrepreneurs.

