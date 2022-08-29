Original title: HICOOL Global Entrepreneurs Summit Special Roundtable Dialogue to Gather Strength to Empower Women in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

In order to implement the “Opinions on Implementing the Women’s Action for Scientific and Technological Innovation” and “Several Measures to Support Female Scientific and Technological Talents to Play a Greater Role in Scientific and Technological Innovation”, promote the “Science and Technology Innovation Action-Beijing Action” with practical actions, and better empower women Development, to promote female science and technology talents to play a greater role in innovation-driven development and building a strong country in science and technology, on August 27, a roundtable dialogue on “Empowering Women in Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will be held at the 2022 HICOOL Global Entrepreneurs Summit. This is the first time that the summit has specifically included women’s development issues, and the event has become a major highlight of the summit.

Under the guidance of the Global Young Entrepreneur Empowerment Program Working Group, Beijing Women’s Federation, and Science and Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, this event was organized byHosted by three members of the Municipal Women’s Federation, including Beijing Women’s Foreign Exchange Association, Beijing Women Science and Technology Workers Association, and Capital Women Professors Association, and hosted by the National (Zhongguancun) Torch Science and Technology Institute, Shunyi District Women’s Federation, and Beijing Zhaojian Future International Talent Exchange Center Co., Ltd. Companies, HICOOL Business School and other units participated in the support. Tan Hong, Vice Chairman of Beijing Women’s Federation, Yu Haijiao, Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Talent Work, and Zhang Jinling, Deputy Secretary of Shunyi District Party Committee attended the event and delivered speeches.

Kuang Tingyun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and researcher of the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, delivered a special online speech. The 88-year-old Academician Kuang Tingyun, as a pioneer in the field of photosynthetic membrane structure and function research in China, has made outstanding contributions to my country’s photosynthesis research to the world. She said that in today’s stage of innovation and entrepreneurship, more and more outstanding women are showing their style, keeping their integrity and being brave in innovation. While calling on the whole society to cherish and support women’s responsibility and courage, she also raised the ardent hope for women to live up to the times and not be afraid of the future, and continue to play an important role in achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and building a world power in science and technology. .

With the theme of “Let Wisdom Dance”, the roundtable dialogue, with representatives from UN Women, scientific research institutes, universities, and social organizations, together with outstanding female entrepreneurs and young entrepreneurs, focused on the new characteristics and new characteristics of women’s innovation and entrepreneurship in the new era. Demand and new development, focusing on new ideas, new measures and new connotations of empowering women’s innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development, sharing opinions, conducting discussions, and presenting a spiritual feast full of sparks of ideas, flavor of the times, and vitality.

In order to further encourage women to play a greater role in innovation and entrepreneurship, in the event, the Beijing Women’s Foreign Exchange Association, the Beijing Women’s Science and Technology Workers Association, and the Capital Women’s Professors Association cooperated with the Science and Technology Innovation Development Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Shunyi District Women’s Federation, and Beijing Zhongguancun. The Overseas Students Pioneer Park Association, Beijing Overseas High-level Talents Association, Beijing Industrial Design Promotion Association and other units and institutions jointly issued the “Proposal for Empowering Women’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, calling on women to display their talents and dare to pursue their dreams on the stage of innovation and entrepreneurship. Call on all social organizations and related institutions to form a joint force to jointly create conditions and provide support for women’s innovation and entrepreneurship, continue to promote the construction of empowerment systems and service capabilities, build a good development ecology, and escort women’s innovation and entrepreneurship.

Starting with this event,The organizer will continue toBuild a broader platform for female innovative entrepreneurs to communicate, cooperate, learn and share, and create a good environment for women to grow and become talents. Relevant organizations will strengthen coordination and continue to issue service packages to jointly empower women’s entrepreneurship and innovation, and help women play a more “half the sky” role in the high-quality development of the capital.

Wisdom dances “her” view:

Moderator: Mu Linshan

Lala Chief Public and Public Interest Officer

“Her” point of view: From the guests who participated in the dialogue, I saw that many women have been running and working hard all the way from starting a business, maintaining a business to starting a business. The times have given us better opportunities and space for resources. Who knows who gets tired in the process, but if we regard tiredness as a process of deliberate training, it is the ball we play when we face adversity, and it will become more interesting.

Say to “her”: keep an open mind, have more actions to tear off labels in the future, dare to constantly overthrow yourself, keep changing, keep trying, and turn things that were originally challenges into new game partners. .

Wang Qing

Project Manager, UN Women China Office

“She” point of view: In corporate culture, women have more full participation in decision-making, which helps to improve management performance, maximize the ability and value of talents, and enable enterprises to gain greater productivity and sustainable development capabilities. In today’s inclusive economy, women entrepreneurs and leaders have more opportunities to thrive. On behalf of UN Women, I send an invitation, hoping that more enterprises and social organizations will strengthen cooperation and better support women’s development.

Say to “her”: stay humble, as an entrepreneur, be a mature and beautiful wheat ear, and in the process do practical things with fiery enthusiasm and create real value.

Wang Xiujie

Researcher at the Institute of Genetics and Development, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Director of the Center for Molecular Systems Biology

“Her” point of view: In recent years, scientific and technological achievements have emerged in an endless stream, but basic research still needs to better understand the market demand. At the same time, high-level technology is self-reliant. It is not enough to rely only on scientific researchers, but also on parents and educators. Leave more room for children’s growth, let them maintain their own imagination and creativity, and cultivate the next generation of scientific and technological relay. By.

Say to “her”: we must open our vision, don’t limit ourselves, don’t think we can only go to the middle of the mountain, we can go to the top of the mountain, pull up the value that we have set for ourselves, give ourselves a little more expectation, and let ourselves see wider sky.

Zhang Jing

Deputy Dean of the Advanced Innovation Research Institute, North China University of Technology

“Her” point of view: College professors participate in and help entrepreneurship and innovation, and one thing is the transformation of teaching results. While teaching, they should consider cultivating professional talents for the society and develop a comprehensive professional field curriculum system. The second thing is to transform scientific research results, establish laboratories, create a sharing platform, attract and serve a large number of scientific research institutions and enterprises, especially strengthen cooperation with small, medium and micro enterprises, connect laboratory technology with enterprises, and realize the implementation of scientific research results.

Say to “her”: Make more older friends, experience is of great value.

Business capacity

Leader of Global Young Entrepreneur Empowerment Program, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs of Microsoft (China) Co., Ltd.

“Her” point of view: not only innovation and entrepreneurship, but also women’s resilience and inclusiveness are very important in work and life. To build a more inclusive partnership and alliance, WOMEN is the pinyin of “we”, which means that with him and her, the state of men and women working together is the most perfect.

Say to “her”: love yourself, go to the stage, go to the things you love.

Wuyi

Executive Deputy Secretary General of Beijing Overseas High-level Talents Association

“Her” point of view: China’s environment is very tolerant of women’s entrepreneurship, and the invisible ceiling is becoming more and more thin. Whether the comprehensive ability is good or not is often related to whether a platform or an organization can have a longer-term ability. The “soft” aspect of women is easy to condense entrepreneurial teams.

Say to “her”: Forget the ceiling, I believe that on the HICOOL platform, more and more winning women will be seen.

Wang Weina

Director of Beijing Tonghe Industry Construction Counselor Service Center

“Her” point of view: We have always been committed to turning social governance innovations into public goods, and giving more women the opportunity to have an international perspective, think internationally and participate in global governance. In the process of realizing technological innovation and industrial innovation, women need to continue to be empowered, not only to form a group, but also to break through the circle and constantly meet challenges.

Say to “her”: find something you like, and then bite the bullet and do it, the happier you will be, the more beautiful you will be.

Wan Song

General Manager of Beijing Zhongchuang Hongxing Investment Management Co., Ltd.

“Her” point of view: the tide goes out to see the real baby. From the perspective of investors, we hope to find founders and entrepreneurs in the face of adversity, and only those who can actively deal with difficulties can truly stimulate innovation potential. Due to the development and progress of high-tech, a variety of heavy labor has been replaced, and more precise and refined managers are more and more important to the development of the organization. Women have the characteristics of meticulousness and endurance. This era should be the best era for women to start a business.

Say to “her”: as long as you are good, as long as you have ideas,Investors must stand behind you.

Wu Suzhen

President of Beijing Ruimei Creative Culture Development Co., Ltd.

“Her” view: Women need to strengthen mutual support and collaboration.usSpecializing in the work of the female entrepreneurial market,Committed to leading female entrepreneurial enterprises into multinational companies, and letting the procurement departments of multinational companies see their products and services.

Say to “her”: help each other.

Wang Xiaoman

Vice President of Marketing, Beijing Aishu Smart Technology Co., Ltd.

“Her” point of view: The female entrepreneurs around you all have the ability and habit of continuous learning, especially in the field of technological innovation, which requires continuous and deep cultivation. At the same time, leading a young team requires more tolerance, and needs to stimulate the inner potential of the team, so that the team members feel that this matter is indeed her own mission, which will motivate her to work hard!

Say to “her”: Always believe in yourself.

Mou Dan

Founder of Lebo Xinrui (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd.

“Her” point of view: There is no other way for people to grow up. In the face of real difficulties, only by not stopping their own steps, especially if they need to be down-to-earth, can they achieve the breakthrough from 0 to 1.break. When you encounter difficulties, grit your teeth and push through, and you will find that pain and suffering are the driving force and stepping stone to make yourself more beautiful.

Say to “her”: There is a very good environment for women’s development at present. If you have a dream in your heart, you can realize it as soon as possible.

Chen Yun

General Manager of Beijing Yaxun Hongda Technology Co., Ltd.

“Her” point of view: Challenges contain opportunities, as long as enterprises focus on solving their own problems and pioneering and innovating,As winter has come, will spring be far away?

Say to “her”: There are always more ways than difficulties. As long as we walk towards each other, don’t stop, don’t step back, we will finally usher in the day when the United States and the United States share each other!

