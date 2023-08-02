HidroHelic, joint renewable energy system for Chocó

Taken from UNal News Agency

In Chocó, 509 towns far from the urban area do not have electricity supply through a wired system. Photos: Juan Villegas, Master in Environment and Development UNAL Manizales Headquarters.

This system is made up of a three-blade propeller with a modular leaf-shaped design to capture the greatest amount of air possible, which, anchored to a folding or flexible solar panel, is capable of generating an autonomy of more than eight hours of service from light, and keep up to eight light bulbs and a maximum of two electrical appliances on.

With 32,000 households in extreme poverty, Chocó is the second department in Colombia that presents this situation the most; the lack of essential public services (water, electricity or gas), especially in non-interconnected areas, generates a high degree of vulnerability for 417,000 of its 595,138 inhabitants; For this reason, integrating renewable energy systems produced by the wind or the sun would make it possible to replace, to a certain extent, the energy produced from diesel plants.

Juan David Villegas Tamayo, Master in Environment and Development, from the National University of Colombia (UNAL) Manizales Campus, points out that his proposal does not consist of ending the 17 diesel-powered plants, on which some families also depend economically, operators and transporters, but it is about making the service more affordable and economical for the population.

“Due to the rise in prices and the excessive daily consumption of regular diesel, or fuel oil for motors (ACPM) – about 36 gallons a day – the electricity supply is not constant; Added to this is the complexity of access, for example autonomy is less than 16 hours of service, and an approximate monthly consumption per subscriber of 3.93 kWh, generating drops in energy distribution”.

In addition, “it varies by consumption, as it is distributed to more than 50 families, it is not standardized and if more is consumed in some regions, for example Riosucio, it can leave others in Nequí with low energy quality.”

Faced with this scenario, the magister traveled to Chocó in order to find a feasibility to implement a joint system of renewable energies, capable of producing up to 1.2 kWh (kilowatt-hour), enough to light a house during the day.

To carry out his proposal, he carried out a study with more than 10 tests and an annual comparison of solar radiation and wind speed.

With the Global Wind Atlas program, he analyzed in real time the simulations of the environmental quality of the area and analyzed the feasibility of the project; To do this, he visited three strategic areas that connect a large part of the territory: Nuquí, Riosucio and San José del Palmar, in Bajo Baudó.

Thus, it found that HidroHelic presents a viability of 90% of operation, since in these areas there are minimum winds of 4 meters per second, capable of moving the rotor blades, and a minimum solar radiation of 3.48 kW sufficient to charge the solar panel photovoltaic systems.

HidroHelic is made up of a three-bladed propeller, with a modular leaf-shaped design, to capture as much air as possible, which, when attached to a folding or flexible solar panel, can generate an autonomy of more than eight hours of light service. or eight-bulb lighting in a home, even the use of one or two appliances at most.

“The idea is that the design is easy to install for the same people; Due to its measurements, it adapts to all types of homes, and also everything goes inside the same box and weighs less than 10 kg because it is built with fiberglass and gallium arsenide, so that the solar panel can bend, which is not It happens with the silicon ones, which are straight”, explains the electronic engineer.

Bearing in mind that the region is controlled by illegal armed groups, the researcher met with 15 women leaders to establish a bridge that allows alliances to be generated and the first devices to be installed in 2024.

“Each structure has an estimated value of 1,500,000 pesos, but if state or local funding were available, it could become a reality in the region,” concludes the researcher.

