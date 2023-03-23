At a dialogue table in which authorities from the municipal and departmental government participated, as well as members of the hotel union of the Cesarean capital, concern was expressed regarding the high fares for air tickets to and from Valledupar, mainly in the Vallenato Festival season, reaching the determination to request the national government to take action against this situation that affects tourism and the economic dynamism of the city during the celebration of the most important accordion festival in the world.

At the meeting, the Secretary of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, María Pía Romero Becerra, on behalf of the local government, expressed her concern. “Our call to the national government is to resolve this situation that affects tourism in the world capital of Vallenato. It is unusual to pay a million pesos for a trip to Valledupar, we want the government to listen to us and help us minimize these costs,” she said.

For his part, Departmental Culture and Tourism Secretary Iván Murgas Vallejo, who participated in the roundtable, reiterated the need to seek the best alternatives for all sectors. “We want to set a precedent and draw attention to the Avianca airline, which is the only one that has a monopoly for the city of Valledupar. This airline is presenting very expensive tickets and tourism in the capital and Cesar is affecting us, especially at the time of the Vallenato Festival,” he specified.

In the same way, the hotel union of the city also expressed its concern as it is one of the sectors most affected by the high air transport rates, for which they asked the airlines to reconsider the costs.

