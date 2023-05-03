Home » High altitude architecture and trekking: the next excursions promoted by the Order of Bologna – from Monteneve to Rombo | the Cordevole Valley
High altitude architecture and trekking: the next excursions promoted by the Order of Bologna – from Monteneve to Rombo | the Cordevole Valley

by admin
High altitude architecture and trekking: the next excursions promoted by the Order of Bologna – from Monteneve to Rombo | the Cordevole Valley

16, 17 and 18 June 2023 | 8 and 9 July 2023

The Order of Architects of Bologna, in collaboration with the Reggio Emilia Architects Foundation, presents the next itineraries of the initiative Architrekking – high altitude architecture proposalsa group of days dedicated to the link between nature and architecture.

The routes, the fifth and sixth of the reviewin program per i weekend between 16 and 18 June e between 8 and 9 Julywill allow participants to discover the mountainwith its morphology made up of hard work and difficulties, but enriched by fascinating panoramas, unspoiled nature and the gratifying satisfaction of conquering the summit.

The days will be dedicated to mental and physical rest, among small unknown architectural treasures capable of surprising thanks to their sudden appearance to privileged observers.

The excursions will be guided by experts and professionals who will be able to fascinate both with their tale of the mountain and its places, and with the analysis of an architecture that has chosen an exceptional location, unusual, sometimes complicated from the point of view of the insertion in the landscape and in the morphology of the land, but wonderfully unique and special.

The professionals who will participate in the event will be recognized 6 cfp for each excursion.

Architrekking / 05 – da Monteneve al Rombo

16, 17 and 18 June 2023 departure at 06:00
from the BLADE CENTER in Bologna

The first of the two scheduled appointments includes a three day course developed between engineering, industrial archaeology, art and architecture.

In a succession of moments dedicated to the slow and peaceful walk, aimed at getting in touch with the nature of the surrounding mountains, with the local culinary traditions and with the history that characterizes those places, the reference to the landscape architecture theme and the inclusion of the works in the environmental context of reference.

Architrekking / 06 – the Cordevole Valley

8 and 9 July 2023 departure at 06:00
from the BLADE CENTER in Bologna

The second appointment will guide the participants through the discovery of some of the most characteristic architectures of the Valle del Cordevole areapassing through Agordo, Colle Santa Lucia, Falcade and Andare.

Registration and costs

Participation in the two days is open to all, but it is reserved for a minimum number of 20 and a maximum number of 25 participants for each excursion.

Those interested must register by email at [email protected]

Confirmation must be done pay a deposit of 50 euros per person.

Shares

  • about 270 euros for Architrekking / 05 da Monteneve al Rombo
  • about 175 euros for Architrekking / 06 the Cordevole Valley

The price may vary according to the number of participants.

ARCHITREKKING – HIGH ALTITUDE ARCHITECTURE PROPOSALS

Architrekking / 05 da Monteneve al Rombo
16, 17 and 18 June 2023
plan

Architrekking / 06 the Cordevole Valley
8 and 9 July 2023
plan

