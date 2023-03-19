Home News High car prices in Khartoum – Sudani Net
High car prices in Khartoum – Sudani Net

High car prices in Khartoum – Sudani Net

Sudani Net:

The rise in the prices of agricultural crops pushed car prices in Khartoum to rise again.

Trader Walid Othman explained, according to Al-Intibaha newspaper published on Sunday, that the increase in car prices is due to two reasons, the first of which is the increase in crop prices, especially sesame, and another in terms of car prices, which usually rise before the month of Ramadan to avoid going out during Ramadan and to ensure the presence of the car for the purpose of traveling to the states.

